Late entrepreneur's Spanish island estate hits market for whopping $78M

A sprawling property linked to the late Rainer Schaller recently went up for sale on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

His estate put it on the market in late September, looking to get over $78.3 million (€72 million) for the 25-hectare property, according to its listing with Alby Euesden of The Agency Mallorca.

RSG Group, the company founded by Schaller that owns Gold’s Gym, McFit, John Reed Fitness and other brands, confirmed to FOX Business that the estate had belonged to him. He and five other people, including his partner and their two children, were killed after a plane they were traveling on in 2022 crashed near Costa Rica.

"After the tragic passing of the owner Rainer Schaller and his entire family, his former company the RSG Group and Gold’s Gym have decided to shift their focus on different business strategies, in which Mallorca does not play a big role anymore," the company said. "We truly believe that [the property] is ready to find its new owner to enjoy the estate which truly was a fulfillment of a dream for Rainer Schaller."

The estate "was meticulously curated by Mr. Schaller and a local architect here in Mallorca, Spain," listing agent Euesden told FOX Business.

There are five structures spread across the massive property "all connected by meticulously designed gardens," according to its listing. Those include a "primary villa,"guest housing, a pool house and sports house.

A large infinity pool can be found within the estate, along with an alpaca sanctuary and an elaborate "relaxation spa." The sport court, nestled near the sport house, allows people to play tennis, soccer, basketball and other games, per the listing.

The property’s two "fincas" have "natural materials and influences from Morocco, Bali, and Mykonos" throughout their many rooms, it said.

High-end kitchens, a cigar lounge, an extensive indoor gym and a solar power system are among some of the other luxurious amenities present at Schaller’s former property, the listing indicated.

"It is truly a one of a kind listing here on the island, something which could likely never be recreated again due to the complications and limitations involved in the planning process. Not to mention finding numerous plots in rustic land with a panoramic view," Euesden said. "For this reason, I do not expect much negotiation room from the listing price."

Mallorca is located off the eastern coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea.