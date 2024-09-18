NBA legend Michael Jordan's $14.9 million Chicago estate has a potential buyer

Michael Jordan’s nearly $14.9 million estate in one of Chicago’s suburbs has a potential buyer.

The NBA legend’s sprawling Highland Park mansion received a purchase offer and, as of earlier this week has gone under contract, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and The Athletic.

Compass broker associate Katherine Malkin was identified as its listing agent. FOX Business reached out to her and Jump Management, the NBA legend’s family and business office, for comment about the house.

Its listing showed a "contingent" status for the 32,600-plus square-foot home and its nearly 7.4 acres.

Jordan has owned the estate since the 90s and first put it on the market about a dozen years ago, according to The Athletic. Its asking price, originally $29 million, has reportedly changed a few times over the course of its lengthy stint up for sale.

The contemporary mansion comes with 9 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

Inside, there is also a library, office, cigar room and finished basement, the listing indicated.

The cigar room features "Jordan’s signature touch" – and so do the estate’s "regulation-sized" basketball gym, infinity pool, putting green and tennis court, it said.

The entrance to the property sits behind a gate with a large "23." That number is closely associated with Jordan and his NBA career.

The estate is "equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity," "custom designed" and a "physical monument to his [Jordan’s] tireless dedication and hard work," the listing touted.

Jordan had a long and successful career in the NBA, most of which he played for the Chicago Bulls.

He is also well-known for the Jordan Brand that arose out of a deal with Nike during his rookie year. That original deal was the subject of a Ben Affleck-directed movie called "Air" that hit theaters and Amazon Prime Video last year.

Nike reported earlier this summer that the Jordan Brand notched nearly $7 billion in wholesale equivalent revenues in its fiscal 2024 year.