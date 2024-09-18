Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

NBA legend Michael Jordan's $14.9 million Chicago estate has a potential buyer

The massive property sits behind a gate with a large "23"

Michael Jordan’s nearly $14.9 million estate in one of Chicago’s suburbs has a potential buyer.

The NBA legend’s sprawling Highland Park mansion received a purchase offer and, as of earlier this week has gone under contract, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and The Athletic.

Compass broker associate Katherine Malkin was identified as its listing agent. FOX Business reached out to her and Jump Management, the NBA legend’s family and business office, for comment about the house.

Jordan's property has over 7 acres, according to the listing

Jordan's property has over 7 acres, according to the listing (Google Maps / Google Maps)

Its listing showed a "contingent" status for the 32,600-plus square-foot home and its nearly 7.4 acres.

MICHAEL JORDAN MAKES HISTORY AS HIS NET WORTH REACHES $3 BILLION

Jordan has owned the estate since the 90s and first put it on the market about a dozen years ago, according to The Athletic. Its asking price, originally $29 million, has reportedly changed a few times over the course of its lengthy stint up for sale.

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan attends the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The contemporary mansion comes with 9 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. 

Inside, there is also a library, office, cigar room and finished basement, the listing indicated. 

The cigar room features "Jordan’s signature touch" – and so do the estate’s "regulation-sized" basketball gym, infinity pool, putting green and tennis court, it said.

FORMER OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SHAUN WHITE GETS OVER $3.9M FOR LOS ANGELES HOUSE

The entrance to the property sits behind a gate with a large "23." That number is closely associated with Jordan and his NBA career

michael jordan house's gate

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - OCTOBER 21: A gate with the number 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan on October 21, 2013 in Highland Park, Illinois. Twenty-three is the number Jordan wore while playing basketball for the Chicago (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The estate is "equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity," "custom designed" and a "physical monument to his [Jordan’s] tireless dedication and hard work," the listing touted.

Jordan had a long and successful career in the NBA, most of which he played for the Chicago Bulls

DEREK JETER, SERENA WILLIAMS, OTHER ALL-STAR ATHLETES JOIN CINCORO TEQUILA FOUNDERS, INCLUDING MICHAEL JORDAN

michael jordan

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 07: NBA 97/98 CHICAGO BULLS; Michael JORDAN/CHICAGO BULLS (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images) (Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He is also well-known for the Jordan Brand that arose out of a deal with Nike during his rookie year. That original deal was the subject of a Ben Affleck-directed movie called "Air" that hit theaters and Amazon Prime Video last year.

Nike reported earlier this summer that the Jordan Brand notched nearly $7 billion in wholesale equivalent revenues in its fiscal 2024 year.