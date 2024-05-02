Derek Jeter, Serena Williams, other all-star athletes join Cincoro Tequila founders, including Michael Jordan

Cincoro Tequila announced Wednesday that the brand, co-founded by Michael Jordan, welcomed all-star athletes such as Derek Jeter, Serena Williams, Dustin Johnson, Keegan Bradley and Michael Strahan as co-owners.

The luxury tequila company also revealed new 375 mL bottles of blanco, reposado and añejo expressions to their portfolio of spirits.

"Being part of Cincoro isn't just about business – it's about championing a legacy of greatness," Williams said through a press release to FOX Business on Wednesday. "I love Cincoro. Just as I've strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I’m thrilled to be part of the team."

Cincoro also introduced DraftKings Inc. co-founders Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, and CEO Jason Robins as investors.

Jordan, NBA crème de la crème, is only one of the founding partners of the elevated spirits brand. From the jump, the tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, was poised for greatness as the other four famed co-founders are also basketball elites.

Wyc Grousbeck, majority owner of the Boston Celtics, his wife and finance guru, Emilia Fazzalari, Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks make up the rest of the founding five.

"Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it," Jordan said in the press release. "And now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team."

Jeter added that Jordan introduced him to the brand in 2019 and that he’s been a fan of Cincoro Extra Añejo since. The black bottle sells for over $1,000, and exceeds $1,600 at some retail locations.

Cincoro is no stranger to embracing new partnerships within the sports industry.

The brand has formerly partnered with Formula 1 Miami and is an official sponsor of the Lakers.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Finals and Cincoro announced a limited-edition bottle of añejo to commemorate Edens’ win. The bottle was etched with "NBA Champions 2021" and "History Made," which was a nod to the Bucks' season-long hype song, "History in the Making," by Vo Williams.

There appears to be no limit to Cincoro’s partnerships across all markets, though.

In December, the brand unleashed 150 bottles of añejo at Miami Art Basel designed by California-based visual artist Joshua Vides. The bottle was dipped in a striking black-and-white graphic design that resembled a cartoon, which is far off from the brand’s traditionally clean design. The bottles were priced at $649.99.

The brand also revealed its travel retail partnership with wine and spirits agency Duty Free Global in early April, which expanded consumer reach from across the U.S. to Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

In 2023, Cincoro announced spirits industry veteran Jeff Agdern as the new president of the brand.