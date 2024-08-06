Former Olympic gold medalist Shaun White gets over $3.9M for Los Angeles house

Shaun White reportedly just parted with a Los Angeles home he had owned since 2018.

The Wall Street Journal reported late last week the mid-century modern home in the Hollywood Hills fetched over $3.9 million for the 37-year-old retired snowboarder.

The outlet cited Beverly Hills Estates agent Chase Rogers.

FORGET PALM BEACH, THIS FLORIDA CITY BOASTS $47M MANSION FOR SALE

Rogers worked with the buyer on the transaction, according to The Journal. Douglas Elliman agents Rick Tyberg and Lauren Duffy were also reportedly involved in the listing.

The report of the property’s sale comes as White has been watching various events at the Paris Olympics, including men’s fencing and women’s gymnastics. The snowboarder is no stranger to the Olympics, having won gold for the halfpipe at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Games.

FOX Business reached out to the real estate agents and a representative for White regarding the sale of the property. Rogers confirmed to FOX Business his client bought the home from the retired snowboarder.

Its sale price marked a roughly $175,000-jump compared to when White acquired the 1,900-square-foot home and its 0.33-acre lot within the star-studded and wealthy Outpost Estates neighborhood about six years ago, according to The Journal.

$9.5M HOME ON IOWA LAKE NOTCHES NEW STATE RECORD WITH SALE

The home comes replete with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing for the property said mid-century design "permeates every inch" of the house.

The city can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows available in many parts of it.

The home also had notable outdoor amenities, including a "kidney-shaped" pool where swimmers can escape from the Los Angeles heat. A firepit is available in the backyard too.

Prior to its sale, people could pay $17,000-per-month to rent the home, according to The Journal.

SERENA WILLIAMS' FORMER CALIFORNIA HOME HITS MARKET FOR $13.5M

The metro area of Los Angeles contains over 60 cities where homes typically have at least a $1 million value, according to an April report from Zillow.

Across the Golden State, there were 210 total, Zillow found.