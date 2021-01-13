Most expensive home in US is going up for sale in Los Angeles: Report

An over-the-top home that will likely be the most expensive house in the U.S. – and among the priciest in the world – is about to hit the market in Los Angeles.

Continue Reading Below

The property nicknamed “The One” recently wrapped up several years of construction and it will be asking about $340 million, according to Architectural Digest.

It may sound pricey, but it’s down a good amount from the $500 million asking price that the developers had previously shared.

TENNIS LEGEND, NBA ALL-STAR LIST $17.5M CONDO ON FISHER ISLAND, HOME TO WEALTHIEST ZIP CODE IN US

The completed home includes even more than had been reported during its construction. It encompasses 105,000 square feet, has 21 bedrooms and 42 bathrooms, according to Architectural Digest. The primary suite is 5,500 square feet.

The garage holds 30 cars and features two display turntables, according to the report.

Other amenities include five swimming pools, a four-lane bowling alley, a 30-seat movie theater, 10,000-square-foot sky deck and a dedicated “spa level,” according to the report. There’s also an event space with a 200-guest capacity offering views of the city.

ELON MUSK SELLS 3 MORE CALIFORNIA HOMES FOR $41M AFTER VOW TO ‘OWN NO HOUSE’

The home sits on a 5-acre Bel Air hilltop property, according to the report. The property is surrounded on three sides by a moat and jogging track. There are panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean and the San Gabriel Mountains.

This home is among the largest houses ever built in the U.S. and possibly the largest currently being used as a home. The only other modern home that may be larger is the unfinished home of David and Jackie Siegel that was featured in the 2012 documentary “The Queen of Versailles.” That Windermere, Florida home will encompass more than 108,000 square feet once it’s complete, according to property records.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Developer Nile Niami is the seller behind the massive “The One.” It was designed by architect Paul McClean and interior designer Kathryn Rotondi, according to the report.

Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Estates, plus Aaron Kirman of Compass, hold the listing.