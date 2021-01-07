Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki, NBA All-Star David Lee list $17.5 million condo on Fisher Island, home to wealthiest ZIP code in US

Luxury waterfront home offers panoramic views, incredible amenities

close
Luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins provides insight into many people relocating to South Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic and her time on 'The Apprentice.'video

People flocking to South Florida amid coronavirus pandemic: Luxury real estate specialist

Luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins provides insight into many people relocating to South Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic and her time on 'The Apprentice.'

A waterfront home that just hit the market on an island near Miami isn’t just a luxurious getaway – it’s also got a lot of sports history.

Continue Reading Below

Former professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and retired NBA All-Star center David Lee have listed their posh home on Fisher Island for sale asking $17.5 million.

Wozniacki is the Danish tennis legend who was once ranked No. 1 in the sport and who racked up 30 Women’s Tennis Association singles titles before she retired last year. Her husband, Lee, spent 12 seasons in the NBA and won a championship in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors.

Former professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and retired NBA All-Star center David Lee have listed their posh home on Fisher Island for sale asking $17.5 million. (Photos by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Image and The Jills Zeder Group/ Lifestyl

REGGAETON STAR NICKY JAM LISTS MIAMI BEACH HOME FOR $3.3 MILLION

The property the couple is looking to sell is a furnished 8,430-square-foot condo on Fisher Island, an exclusive community located immediately south of Miami Beach and known for being home to the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S. The island can only be accessed by boat.

The home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group.

It features 10-foot ceilings, an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s an addition 2,471 square feet of outdoor space thanks to the wraparound terraces which offer views of the ocean, downtown Miami and beyond. The home has a private elevator and a large modern kitchen.

Image 1 of 5

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have listed their condo on exclusive Fisher Island for $17.5 million. (The Jills Zeder Group/ Lifestyle Production Group)

IVANKA AND JARED BUY $30M LOT ON HIGH-SECURITY MIAMI ISLAND

The spacious principal suite includes a private lounge and furnished terrace. The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and a very large walk-in shower.

The residence was built in 2016. It’s located in Palazzo Del Sol, a 46-unit building the listing agents described as the “most exclusive building” on the island.

Image 1 of 4

Fisher Island residents also get access to amenities like the beach club, golf course, tennis courts, a historic Vanderbilt mansion and two deepwater marinas. (The Jills Zeder Group/ Lifestyle Production Group)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Palazzo Del Sol includes amenities like a gym, private massage rooms, salon, movie theater, heated zero-edge pool with towel service, an outdoor bar, poolside cabanas available for purchase, a meeting room, children’s playroom, butler-staffed aperitivo bar and lounge plus valet parking.

Fisher Island residents also get access to amenities like the beach club, golf course, tennis courts, a historic Vanderbilt mansion and two deepwater marinas.