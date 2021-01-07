Tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki, NBA All-Star David Lee list $17.5 million condo on Fisher Island, home to wealthiest ZIP code in US

A waterfront home that just hit the market on an island near Miami isn’t just a luxurious getaway – it’s also got a lot of sports history.

Former professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and retired NBA All-Star center David Lee have listed their posh home on Fisher Island for sale asking $17.5 million.

Wozniacki is the Danish tennis legend who was once ranked No. 1 in the sport and who racked up 30 Women’s Tennis Association singles titles before she retired last year. Her husband, Lee, spent 12 seasons in the NBA and won a championship in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors.

The property the couple is looking to sell is a furnished 8,430-square-foot condo on Fisher Island, an exclusive community located immediately south of Miami Beach and known for being home to the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S. The island can only be accessed by boat.

The home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group.

It features 10-foot ceilings, an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s an addition 2,471 square feet of outdoor space thanks to the wraparound terraces which offer views of the ocean, downtown Miami and beyond. The home has a private elevator and a large modern kitchen.

The spacious principal suite includes a private lounge and furnished terrace. The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and a very large walk-in shower.

The residence was built in 2016. It’s located in Palazzo Del Sol, a 46-unit building the listing agents described as the “most exclusive building” on the island.

Palazzo Del Sol includes amenities like a gym, private massage rooms, salon, movie theater, heated zero-edge pool with towel service, an outdoor bar, poolside cabanas available for purchase, a meeting room, children’s playroom, butler-staffed aperitivo bar and lounge plus valet parking.

Fisher Island residents also get access to amenities like the beach club, golf course, tennis courts, a historic Vanderbilt mansion and two deepwater marinas.