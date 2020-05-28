Most expensive beach towns in US offer luxury for a price

A vacation home can mean always having a place to escape from it all, for those who can afford it.

The coronavirus pandemic, which forced millions of Americans to isolate at home, has many living in densely populated areas looking for someplace to stretch their legs.

For those who are looking to invest in a second home, it’s always a good idea to see what nearby properties are worth. Many consider it a bad investment to buy the most expensive property in the neighborhood.

In these beach towns, that shouldn’t be a problem. They’re located in the most expensive “vacation home counties” with beaches, according to the National Association of Realtors.

5. Naples and Marco Island, Florida

These vacation hotspots on Florida’s Gulf Coast offer beaches, boating, golf and other recreational activities.

Collier County also includes pieces of Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.

The median sale price of a home in Collier County was $334,709 in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors.

4. Cape Cod, Massachusetts

This peninsula off the southeast corner of Massachusetts exemplifies what many consider to be the quintessential New England summer. It also offers plenty to do, with beaches, many family-friendly activities and at least two dozen golf courses.

The median sale price of a home in Barnstable County was $379,817 in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors.

3. The Florida Keys

Stretching down from the tip of mainland Florida, the Florida Keys offer a tropical lifestyle that may feel foreign to many Americans – except Jimmy Buffett fans.

With crystal-clear waters and the only living coral reef in the U.S., it’s a popular destination for divers, but anyone can enjoy a swim in the calm, warm sea.

The median sale price of a home in Monroe County was $477,136 in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors.

2. Martha’s Vineyard

Located off Cape Cod, this island has long been the place to escape for the rich and famous. Many Hollywood actors are reportedly among the annual visitors. Former President Barack Obama reportedly bought a home on the island last year.

The median sale price of a home in Dukes County was $784,375 in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors.

1. Nantucket

This Massachusetts island sits even further south off Cape Cod. Once a center for the whaling industry, Nantucket is now a national historic district that maintains its 18th-century seaport charm.

Like Martha’s Vineyard, it’s also a popular summer destination for the well-to-do and well-known.

The median sale price of a home in Nantucket County was more than $1.6 million in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors.

