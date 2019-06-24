These are the 10 best cities in America for single parents

article

As the number of single-parent households continue to rise, newly compiled census data shows some cities in the U.S. are more friendly to single moms-and-dads tackling work while managing childcare.

Researchers at Fabric compiled a ranked list of the top cities with at least 350,000 people based on factors including housing and child care costs, the average commute length and the percentage of single parents with a bachelor's degree or higher.

Below are the cities considered by the study to be the most accommodating to single-parent households:

10. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Overall score: 92.36

92.36 Median household income for single parents: $39,000

$39,000 Single parent unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Cost of living: About average

About average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 27%

27% Average annual state child care cost: $9,018

$9,018 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46%

46% Mean one-way commute time: 25 minutes

Aerial view of condos along beach in Naples, Florida (iStock)

9. Huntsville, Alabama

Overall score: 92.56

92.56 Median household income for single parents: $35,000

$35,000 Single parent unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Cost of living: 10% below average

10% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 17%

17% Average annual state child care cost: $5,858

$5,858 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39%

39% Mean one-way commute time: 23 minutes

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

8. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa

Overall score: 92.61

92.61 Median household income for single parents: $38,515

$38,515 Single parent unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Cost of living: 7% below average

7% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 23%

23% Average annual state child care cost: $10,131

$10,131 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%

33% Mean one-way commute time: 20 minutes

Aerial Drone Photography Downtown Omaha Nebraska

7. Raleigh, North Carolina

Overall score: 92.62

92.62 Median household income for single parents: $42,000

$42,000 Single parent unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Cost of living: 4% below average

4% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 23%

23% Average annual state child care cost: $9,254

$9,254 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%

49% Mean one-way commute time: 27 minutes

6. Wichita, Kansas

Overall score: 92.78

92.78 Median household income for single parents: $36,700

$36,700 Single parent unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Cost of living: 11% below average

11% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 18%

18% Average annual state child care cost: $10,955

$10,955 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%

33% Mean one-way commute time: 19 minutes

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

5. Little Rock, Arkansas

Overall score: 93.10

93.10 Median household income for single parents: $36,400

$36,400 Single parent unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Cost of living: 9% below average

9% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 20%

20% Average annual state child care cost: $6,726

$6,726 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%

33% Mean one-way commute time: 23 minutes

The State Capitol building stands behind downtown at dusk in Little Rock AR USA

4. Asheville, North Carolina

Overall score: 94.00

94.00 Median household income for single parents: $37,800

$37,800 Single parent unemployment rate: 1.4%

1.4% Cost of living: 7% below average

7% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 21%

21% Average annual state child care cost: $9,254

$9,254 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39%

39% Mean one-way commute time: 21 minutes

3. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Overall score: 94.33

94.33 Median household income for single parents: $48,500

$48,500 Single parent unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Cost of living: About average

About average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 24%

24% Average annual state child care cost: $9,102

$9,102 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%

49% Mean one-way commute time: 27 minutes

2. Lansing, Michigan

Overall score: 95.04

95.04 Median household income for single parents: $46,390

$46,390 Single parent unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Cost of living: 8% below average

8% below average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 21%

21% Average annual state child care cost: $10,603

$10,603 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32%

32% Mean one-way commute time: 22 minutes

Lansing is the capital of the U.S. state of Michigan

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall score: 96.46

96.46 Median household income for single parents: $55,350

$55,350 Single parent unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Cost of living: About average

About average Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 24%

24% Average annual state child care cost: $10,603

$10,603 Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%

49% Mean one-way commute time: 24 minutes