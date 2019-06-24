These are the 10 best cities in America for single parents

As the number of single-parent households continue to rise, newly compiled census data shows some cities in the U.S. are more friendly to single moms-and-dads tackling work while managing childcare.
Continue Reading Below
Researchers at Fabric compiled a ranked list of the top cities with at least 350,000 people based on factors including housing and child care costs, the average commute length and the percentage of single parents with a bachelor's degree or higher.
Below are the cities considered by the study to be the most accommodating to single-parent households:
10. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida
- Overall score: 92.36
- Median household income for single parents: $39,000
- Single parent unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Cost of living: About average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 27%
- Average annual state child care cost: $9,018
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46%
- Mean one-way commute time: 25 minutes
Aerial view of condos along beach in Naples, Florida (iStock)
Advertisement
9. Huntsville, Alabama
- Overall score: 92.56
- Median household income for single parents: $35,000
- Single parent unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Cost of living: 10% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 17%
- Average annual state child care cost: $5,858
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39%
- Mean one-way commute time: 23 minutes
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
8. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska-Iowa
- Overall score: 92.61
- Median household income for single parents: $38,515
- Single parent unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Cost of living: 7% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 23%
- Average annual state child care cost: $10,131
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%
- Mean one-way commute time: 20 minutes
Aerial Drone Photography Downtown Omaha Nebraska
7. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Overall score: 92.62
- Median household income for single parents: $42,000
- Single parent unemployment rate: 5.1%
- Cost of living: 4% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 23%
- Average annual state child care cost: $9,254
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%
- Mean one-way commute time: 27 minutes
Aerial Drone Photography Downtown Omaha Nebraska
6. Wichita, Kansas
- Overall score: 92.78
- Median household income for single parents: $36,700
- Single parent unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Cost of living: 11% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 18%
- Average annual state child care cost: $10,955
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%
- Mean one-way commute time: 19 minutes
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
5. Little Rock, Arkansas
- Overall score: 93.10
- Median household income for single parents: $36,400
- Single parent unemployment rate: 5.1%
- Cost of living: 9% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 20%
- Average annual state child care cost: $6,726
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33%
- Mean one-way commute time: 23 minutes
The State Capitol building stands behind downtown at dusk in Little Rock AR USA
4. Asheville, North Carolina
- Overall score: 94.00
- Median household income for single parents: $37,800
- Single parent unemployment rate: 1.4%
- Cost of living: 7% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 21%
- Average annual state child care cost: $9,254
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39%
- Mean one-way commute time: 21 minutes
3. Austin-Round Rock, Texas
- Overall score: 94.33
- Median household income for single parents: $48,500
- Single parent unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Cost of living: About average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 24%
- Average annual state child care cost: $9,102
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%
- Mean one-way commute time: 27 minutes
2. Lansing, Michigan
- Overall score: 95.04
- Median household income for single parents: $46,390
- Single parent unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Cost of living: 8% below average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 21%
- Average annual state child care cost: $10,603
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32%
- Mean one-way commute time: 22 minutes
Lansing is the capital of the U.S. state of Michigan
1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Overall score: 96.46
- Median household income for single parents: $55,350
- Single parent unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Cost of living: About average
- Housing costs as a share of income for single parents: 24%
- Average annual state child care cost: $10,603
- Single parents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49%
- Mean one-way commute time: 24 minutes
Michigan Stadium, home of the University of Michigan Wolverines football team in Ann Arbor, Mich. ((REUTERS/Molly Riley))