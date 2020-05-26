Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

$7.9M Florida Keys home includes resort-like pool

Key Largo home offers oceanfront and canal access

By FOXBusiness
close
Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.video

Real estate making 'stunning' coronavirus recovery: Expert agents

Dolly Lenz Real Estate CEO Dolly Lenz and Managing Director Jenny Lenz discusses the industry's rebound from coronavirus economic downturn.

At this home, the incredible waterpark-like pool that comes with a $7.9 million Key Largo, Florida home wouldn’t look out of place at a Disney World hotel.

Continue Reading Below

The 1.6-acre waterfront property includes several tiki huts, outdoor kitchens including a professional-grade pizza oven, an outdoor speaker system, outdoor TVs, hammocks, and tennis, volleyball and shuffleboard courts, according to the listing with Pierre Bellion of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

​ ​This resort-like Key Largo home is on the market for $7.9 million. (Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty) ​

$32M ISLAND PROPERTY LISTED ON MIAMI’S ‘BILLIONAIRE BUNKER’

But the highlight is the huge zero-entry pool with multiple rock waterfalls, a rope-and-wood suspension bridge, waterslide, lighthouse and its own restroom cabana. The custom pool comprises more than 2,600 square feet, according to property records.

This resort-like Key Largo home is on the market for $7.9 million. (Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty)

DAVID BECKHAM BUYS MIAMI CONDO IN STRIKING NEW SKYSCRAPER

The palm-lined property also has more than 700 feet of waterfront, sitting on both the southwest edge of the island and a canal, according to the listing. There’s also a cut-in boat slip with space for multiple boats and lifts off the canal.

This resort-like Key Largo home is on the market for $7.9 million. (Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty)

The 2,890-square-foot cottage-style home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. There’s a downstairs apartment and a bunkhouse. The master bathroom includes a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a private outdoor shower.

This resort-like Key Largo home is on the market for $7.9 million. (Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The sellers are offering the home turnkey with all furniture, appliances, TVs and two boats.

This resort-like Key Largo home is on the market for $7.9 million. (Andre Van Rensburg for Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home is located just up the street from John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, minutes from restaurants and about an hour from the “mainland.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE