$7.9M Florida Keys home includes resort-like pool

At this home, the incredible waterpark-like pool that comes with a $7.9 million Key Largo, Florida home wouldn’t look out of place at a Disney World hotel.

Continue Reading Below

The 1.6-acre waterfront property includes several tiki huts, outdoor kitchens including a professional-grade pizza oven, an outdoor speaker system, outdoor TVs, hammocks, and tennis, volleyball and shuffleboard courts, according to the listing with Pierre Bellion of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

$32M ISLAND PROPERTY LISTED ON MIAMI’S ‘BILLIONAIRE BUNKER’

But the highlight is the huge zero-entry pool with multiple rock waterfalls, a rope-and-wood suspension bridge, waterslide, lighthouse and its own restroom cabana. The custom pool comprises more than 2,600 square feet, according to property records.

DAVID BECKHAM BUYS MIAMI CONDO IN STRIKING NEW SKYSCRAPER

The palm-lined property also has more than 700 feet of waterfront, sitting on both the southwest edge of the island and a canal, according to the listing. There’s also a cut-in boat slip with space for multiple boats and lifts off the canal.

The 2,890-square-foot cottage-style home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. There’s a downstairs apartment and a bunkhouse. The master bathroom includes a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with a private outdoor shower.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The sellers are offering the home turnkey with all furniture, appliances, TVs and two boats.

The home is located just up the street from John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, minutes from restaurants and about an hour from the “mainland.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE