Mortgage rates fall to lowest level since 2022

Mortgage rates fell again this week to the lowest level in more than three years, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 6.06% from last week's reading of 6.16%.

The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.04% a year ago. It's the lowest level since Sept. 15, 2022, when the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6.02%.

THESE 10 MARKETS MAY SEE THE BIGGEST HOMEBUYING SURGE AS MORTGAGE RATES FALL

"Late last week, mortgage rates dropped, driving the weekly average down to its lowest level in more than three years," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "The impacts are noticeable, as weekly purchase applications and refinance activity have jumped, underscoring the benefits for both buyers and current owners. It’s clear that housing activity is improving and poised for a solid spring sales season."

President Donald Trump last week ordered the Federal Housing Finance Agency – which oversees Freddie Mac and another mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae – to purchase $200 billion of bonds issued by the two companies.

HOME DELISTINGS SURGE AS SELLERS STRUGGLE TO GET THEIR PRICE

THE MARKETS WHERE HOMEBUYERS MAY FINALLY GET SOME RELIEF IN 2026, REALTOR.COM SAYS

FHFA Director William Pulte said last week they had started with a $3 billion initial round of purchases. Trump is under pressure to bring down costs, including for housing, as he and his fellow Republicans face a tough battle to retain control of the U.S. Congress in this year's midterm elections.

Trump has also proposed banning institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

"We expect mortgage rates to remain relatively steady in the low-6% range this year, which could support modestly improving home sales in 2026," said Hannah Jones, Realtor.com's senior economic research analyst. "Even so, affordability constraints and the remaining stock of low-rate mortgages suggest any recovery in home sales is likely to be gradual rather than rapid."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.38% from last week's reading of 5.46%.

Reuters contributed to this report.