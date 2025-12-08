Home delistings surge as sellers struggle to get their price

Home sellers have struggled to get the price they're looking for in the market this year, which has contributed to an influx of delistings, according to a Realtor.com report.

Realtor.com's monthly housing trends for November found that delistings in the month of October were up 38% compared with the same month last year. Additionally, delistings over the course of 2025 to date are up about 45% from the same period in 2024, the report found.

Roughly 6% of listings since June have been removed from the market by their sellers each month, which has sealed 2025 as the year with the highest delisting rate since Realtor.com began tracking in 2022.

"The delisting trend is a perfect personification of the stagnant and frustration-filled housing market," said Realtor.com senior economist Jake Krimmel. "With buyers and sellers far apart, the sellers' solution is to pull that trump card and delist, rather than cut prices."

The report said that 2025 has been particularly unusual as delistings typically slow in the summer because of elevated buyer activity , before rising during the fall and winter when buyer activity slowed down before trying again the following spring.

Krimmel said that delistings arrived early this year and were up 48% from a year ago in June, when there was expected to be an increase, then it jumped again in July when the delisting rate was 57% higher than last year.

"Sellers came to market and inventory in many metros boomed, but the buyers never really showed up this summer," Krimmel said. "Between higher than expected interest rates and home prices, low consumer sentiment, and broader economic uncertainty, demand was extremely low."

The ratio of delistings to new listings reached 0.27 in October, about the same as August. That means 27 homes were delisted from the market, up from 20 a year ago. It also means that one home was delisted for every three to four new listings in October.

Delistings have been the most common in areas in the South and West, which had relatively higher inventory levels and have seen price declines as a result.

Miami had the highest ratio of delistings to new listings at 45 in October, down from 60 in August but up from 34 a year ago.

Denver ranked second with 39 new listings per 100 new listings, up from 37 in August and 24 in October 2024.

Houston ranked third, with a ratio of 37 per 100, which was up from 31 in the same period last year but slightly lower than the reading of 40 in August.

Los Angeles and Riverside, California, completed Realtor.com's top five ranking with delisting ratios of 33 and 32, respectively.

Krimmel said that for the number of delistings to decline, buyers and sellers need to find an equilibrium through factors like greater certainty about the economy and inflation , lower interest rates and clearer guidance on the Federal Reserve's policies, plus more realistic pricing.

"Many 2025 would-be sellers now have the lived experience of a failed listing. If they relist in 2026 with more realistic pricing and terms, delistings could normalize," Krimmel explained.