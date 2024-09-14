Missouri woman indicted in alleged attempt to defraud Elvis Presley's family in foreclosure sale of Graceland

A Missouri woman has been federally indicted after an alleged attempt to swindle Elvis Presley's Graceland property from the Presley family, according to court documents.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, was indicted in Shelby County, Tennessee, for alleged mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Findley claimed Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' late daughter and only child, borrowed $3.8 million from her firm known as Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC, which authorities say was a fake company.

CLINT EASTWOOD'S FORMER CALIFORNIA HOME HITS THE MARKET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 28 YEARS AT $21 MILLION

Records allege Findley also claimed Presley pledged the Graceland estate as collateral without repaying the debt, resulting in a foreclosure.

Findley also stands accused of forging signatures for Lisa Marie Presley and a Florida public notary. The fraudulent loan papers date back to 2018, five years before Lisa Marie Presley's death in 2023, authorities allege.

Riley Keough is the oldest of Elvis' grandchildren and has been the sole owner and trustee of Graceland since her mother's death.

"Using a series of aliases, email addresses, and fake documents, Findley engaged in a scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family for millions of dollars by threatening to foreclose on the ‘Graceland’ estate owned by Mr. Presley's family and auction Graceland to the highest bidder as part of a fraudulent non-judicial sale she scheduled for May 23, 2024," an arrest affidavit states.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY ACCUSES EX BUSINESS ASSOCIATES OF 'METICULOUSLY PLANNED' FINANCIAL ELDER ABUSE: LAWSUIT

Findley allegedly pretended to be six different people as part of Naussany Investments, using the aliases Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins and Carolyn Williams.

The court documents claim Findley also sent falsified documents to bolster the appearance of her firm, renting two P.O. boxes in different states to serve foreclosure papers on Graceland to Shelby County and Riley Keough.

A judge in Shelby County refused to accept the foreclosure auction in May, which halted the investment company's claim to the property.

"As a Memphian, I know that Graceland is a national treasure," U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee told Action 5 News.

"This defendant allegedly used a brazen scheme to try to defraud the Presley family of their interest in this singularly important landmark. Of course, all homeowners deserve to have their property protected from fraud, and the Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits financial crimes or identity theft," Ritz added.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Findley pleaded not guilty to both charges and has a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.