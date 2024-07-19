Priscilla Presley accuses ex business associates of 'meticulously planned' financial elder abuse: lawsuit

Priscilla Presley accused four former business associates of "meticulously planned" financial abuse in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Presley, 79, named Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan and Lynn Walker Wright in the paperwork filed and obtained by Fox News Digital. The actress claimed she was duped into signing contracts handing over 80% of her income and has lost over $1 million. Presley sued for financial elder abuse, fraud in the inducement, breach of fiduciary duty and legal malpractice.

"This action arises out of a meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme by the Defendants in this action to prey on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially), while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had," the court documents read.

Presley's lawyer, Martin Singer, claimed that the former associates had planned to force the ex-wife of Elvis Presley into "indentured servitude," where they would receive the "lion’s share" of any future revenue earned.

ELVIS' GRACELAND MANSION ATTEMPTED FORECLOSURE UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION: REPORT

The relationship between Kruse, Fialko, Sislyan, Walker and Presley began two years ago, according to the court documents. Presley allegedly met Kruse, who ran an Elvis Presley memorabilia shop, in 2021.

According to Singer, the group convinced Presley that her former business advisors were "deceitful or incompetent" and that she was losing out on millions.

"By isolating her and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life, the Defendants were able to fraudulently induce Presley into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts," the court docs stated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Presley claimed the group sued her for breach of contract in Florida after their "scheme had been uncovered."

The actress is now asking for a trial by jury and no less than $1 million, plus her attorney's fees.

Presley also requested special damages and punitive damages along with preliminary and permanent injunctive relief.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This is just the latest issue to land on the Presley family's plate. In May, Elvis' Graceland mansion almost hit the auction block before the foreclosure was halted.

Authorities initially halted the sale after Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, said a fake company had produced forged documents stating that her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had taken out a multimillion-dollar loan that she never paid back. Graceland was allegedly part of the collateral in the fake documents via a signed deed of trust.

The attempted sale remains under investigation but is now under a federal probe, according to USA Today .

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.