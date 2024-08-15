Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Clint Eastwood's former California home hits the market for the first time in 28 years at $21 million

'Dirty Harry' star, Clint Eastwood, lived in the home for 15 years, from 1986 to 1996

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Clint Eastwood's former California home is on sale for the first time in 28 years.

Located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the "Dirty Harry" star lived in the home for 15 years, from 1981 to 1996. Eastwood was in the home both during and after his term as mayor of the idyllic town, after which it was sold to its current owner, Frederick M. O’Such.

"My family has loved living and entertaining at this iconic property for nearly three decades," O'Such said in a statement. "Right after we purchased the home, we rebuilt the interior spaces, adding in an Arts and Crafts style by installing Mahogany wood finishes, Cherry wood floors, and other elements that were interesting to me. It is time for the next owner to enjoy this historic home and share it with their friends and family for years to come."

The home has hit the market for $21 million.

Clint Eastwood on the carpet with a split of his former home.

Eastwood's former home is on the market for the first time in 28 years. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team; Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic / Fox News)

CLINT EASTWOOD, JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY: STARS WHO SERVED IN MILITARY

The 4,500 square-foot, three-story home sits on an 11,400 square-foot property. The Spanish Revival-style estate was originally built in 1924, but the current owners did a complete renovation in 1998. 

"Many long-standing residents in the region have an affinity for the history of this property," Tim Allen, founder of Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. "The warm and inviting spaces, both inside and outside, take you back in time and are reflective of Carmel’s old-world style and beauty. This private oasis is truly a special property not only because of its history but also for its exquisiteness and privacy."

The font of a home features a courtyard with a firepit and seating.

The front of a home features a courtyard with a firepit and seating. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

The home features four bedrooms, four-and-a half bathrooms and is completely gated and private. After driving up a cobblestone driveway, there is a two-car garage and a courtyard.

The courtyard features an outdoor dining area complete with a firepit. Also, accessible from the courtyard, is a private walkway to the beach, as the home is only one street away from Carmel Beach.

Upon entry, guests will be greeted with a wooden staircase and custom decorations.

Upon entry, guests will be greeted with a wooden staircase and custom decorations. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

The living room boasts dark wooden floors, a gas fireplace and big windows.

The living room boasts dark wooden floors, a gas fireplace and big windows. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

Upon entry through the big Mahogany front door, guests will be greeted with a large staircase with custom-built designs, as well as hanging lights and arched walkways.

The spacious living room boasts plenty of natural light, with large windows on every wall. The room features two sitting areas.

The dining room features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood, as well as a gas fireplace and big windows.

The dining room features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood, as well as a gas fireplace and big windows. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

Elsewhere in the home is the formal dining room, which features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood, a large window providing views of the surrounding nature, and a gas fireplace with a wooden and green tile mantle.

One of the highlights of the home is the Craftsman-style kitchen, which boasts high-quality Thermador and Subzero appliances, including a double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and large farmhouse sink.

The kitchen has tile floors, green tile countertops and cream walls.

One of the highlights of the home is the kitchen, which features high-quality appliances. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

The home's primary bedroom boasts many windows, with picturesque views of the ocean nearby, and an exposed wooden ceiling.

The primary bedroom features a gas fireplace and exposed wooden ceilings.

The primary bedroom features a gas fireplace and exposed wooden ceilings. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

The primary bedroom features a private balcony with seating and an ocean view.

The primary bedroom features a private balcony with seating and an ocean view. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

In addition, the primary bedroom also features a gas fireplace with a white stone mantle, as well as a private balcony with views of the ocean and outdoor seating. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The primary bedroom also boasts two ensuite bathrooms, one of which features both a vintage clawfoot tub, a standing shower and two sinks. One of the two laundry rooms in the house is located in the primary bedroom.

The ensuite bathroom features both a vintage clawfoot bathtub, as well as a standing shower.

The ensuite bathroom features both a vintage clawfoot bathtub, as well as a standing shower. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

Two bedrooms. One with two beds and another with just one.

The remaining bedrooms are found on the lower and upper levels. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

Three other bedrooms are found on both the upper and lower levels of the home, one of which boasts enough space to comfortably house three full-sized beds.

Other key highlights in the home include the media room on the basement level of the house.

The media room features a door to the outside as well as a flat screen TV.

The media room features a door to the outside as well as a flat screen TV. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

A wine cellar with many bottles of wine.

The lower level boasts a temperature-controlled wine cellar.  (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

Another sought after feature found on the lower level is the sizable temperature-controlled wine cellar

Located within walking distance of the beach and many of downtown Carmel’s most popular restaurants and stores, the home is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxing life at home, with the option to enjoy the more populated areas of the town.

The view of the beach from Clint Eastwood's former home.

The home is walking distance from the beach and many restaurants and shops. (Photo Credit: Sherman Chu, courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE