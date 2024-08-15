Clint Eastwood's former California home hits the market for the first time in 28 years at $21 million

Clint Eastwood's former California home is on sale for the first time in 28 years.

Located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the "Dirty Harry" star lived in the home for 15 years, from 1981 to 1996. Eastwood was in the home both during and after his term as mayor of the idyllic town, after which it was sold to its current owner, Frederick M. O’Such.

"My family has loved living and entertaining at this iconic property for nearly three decades," O'Such said in a statement. "Right after we purchased the home, we rebuilt the interior spaces, adding in an Arts and Crafts style by installing Mahogany wood finishes, Cherry wood floors, and other elements that were interesting to me. It is time for the next owner to enjoy this historic home and share it with their friends and family for years to come."

The home has hit the market for $21 million.

CLINT EASTWOOD, JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY: STARS WHO SERVED IN MILITARY

The 4,500 square-foot, three-story home sits on an 11,400 square-foot property. The Spanish Revival-style estate was originally built in 1924, but the current owners did a complete renovation in 1998.

"Many long-standing residents in the region have an affinity for the history of this property," Tim Allen, founder of Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. "The warm and inviting spaces, both inside and outside, take you back in time and are reflective of Carmel’s old-world style and beauty. This private oasis is truly a special property not only because of its history but also for its exquisiteness and privacy."

The home features four bedrooms, four-and-a half bathrooms and is completely gated and private. After driving up a cobblestone driveway, there is a two-car garage and a courtyard.

The courtyard features an outdoor dining area complete with a firepit. Also, accessible from the courtyard, is a private walkway to the beach, as the home is only one street away from Carmel Beach.

Upon entry through the big Mahogany front door, guests will be greeted with a large staircase with custom-built designs, as well as hanging lights and arched walkways.

The spacious living room boasts plenty of natural light, with large windows on every wall. The room features two sitting areas.

Elsewhere in the home is the formal dining room, which features a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood, a large window providing views of the surrounding nature, and a gas fireplace with a wooden and green tile mantle.

One of the highlights of the home is the Craftsman-style kitchen, which boasts high-quality Thermador and Subzero appliances, including a double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and large farmhouse sink.

The home's primary bedroom boasts many windows, with picturesque views of the ocean nearby, and an exposed wooden ceiling.

In addition, the primary bedroom also features a gas fireplace with a white stone mantle, as well as a private balcony with views of the ocean and outdoor seating.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The primary bedroom also boasts two ensuite bathrooms, one of which features both a vintage clawfoot tub, a standing shower and two sinks. One of the two laundry rooms in the house is located in the primary bedroom.

Three other bedrooms are found on both the upper and lower levels of the home, one of which boasts enough space to comfortably house three full-sized beds.

Other key highlights in the home include the media room on the basement level of the house.

Another sought after feature found on the lower level is the sizable temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Located within walking distance of the beach and many of downtown Carmel’s most popular restaurants and stores, the home is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxing life at home, with the option to enjoy the more populated areas of the town.