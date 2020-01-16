Expand / Collapse search
These $1.5 million luxury doomsday condos are selling out

'These are thousand-year structures that will outlast great castles of Europe'

By FOXBusiness
Survival Condo project manager and owner Larry Hall discusses his company that provides luxury condos for the end of the world. video

Millionaires are buying luxury doomsday condos

Survival Condo project manager and owner Larry Hall discusses his company that provides luxury condos for the end of the world.

Millionaires concerned about the end of the world are buying modern-looking, luxury versions of a bomb shelter for over $1.5 million each.

Opulent doomsday condos in rural Kansas are reportedly on the rise, and Larry Hall, the owner and project manager at Survival Condo, said while most are buying the “highly engineered” facilities “just in case,” some people are using the souped-up pads to live out their golden years, during an interview on FOX Business’ “Bulls & Bears.”

According to Hall, some of the units have the ability to accommodate up to 75 people. There are also larger condos under construction that will be 150,000-square-feet once completed, he said.

The facility offers a range of amenities, including a movie theater, indoor shooting range, arcade, dog park, library and an indoor pool. But it also offers the “concept” of forming an “extended family” with range of facilities for “extended off-grid” “shared responsibilities,” according to the company website, including medical support, and aquaponics farming, which raises fish and plants together. Hall said they grow their own food so "it's a renewable resource."

“[When it comes to food] the answer is this is… long-term, off-grid,” he said.

Hall noted that it’s also a licensed condominium with “well-thought-out” bylaws.  They even hired psychologists to “refine” procedures to ensure that the condos are “sustainable in the long run,” he added.

Although the bunkers are “definitely” part of a very narrow market, according to Hall, they are multigenerational.

“These are thousand-year structures that will outlast great castles of Europe,” he said and he added that “it’s a great investment long-term and it gives you that peace of mind.”

