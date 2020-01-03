Dr. Phil’s son’s bizarre mansion goes on the market for $5.75M

A bizarrely decorated home owned by the family estate of television personality Dr. Phil McGraw has been put on the market for $5.75 million.

The strange interior of the 6,170-square-foot Beverly Hills, Calif., home includes a wall in the dining room decorated with guns and a staircase that looks like it was decorated with tree roots or thick vines.

According to the listing with Hilton & Hyland, the villa has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The property also has a long, gated driveway and an outdoor kitchen. In the backyard, there is a pool, spa and cabana.

“The interior has been dramatically remodeled and updated with eclectic finishes that can be kept or transformed into your own vision,” the listing said.

Images on the listing site show a family room that features a huge purple couch and a living room with a bright blue couch and a fireplace.

The billiards room has white walls, a white pool table, blue floors splattered with white paint and an oversized wine fridge.

In the great room, the wet bar comes complete with wood-themed barstools.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the property was bought by Dr. Phil’s family trust in 2007, but Dr. Phil himself has never lived there.

Instead, his son Jordan is the one who is currently living in the mansion, the newspaper reported.

