Michael Jordan selling multimillion-dollar homes in Chicago and Utah

Michael Jordan is widely believed to be the wealthiest NBA player ever thanks to a number of savvy business deals that built off the already substantial salary he earned on the court.

Jordan also has a real estate portfolio to back up his high net worth. The NBA legend owns at least five homes, two of which are up for sale.

The first home Jordan is selling is located in Highland Park, Illinois, just north of Chicago. The massive, 32,683-square-foot home is listed with Katherine Malkin of Compass for $14.9 million.

The home includes nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the listing. The custom home was built in 1995 during Jordan’s historic run with the Chicago Bulls show in the recent ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance,” and the front gate features his jersey number —23 — in bold metalwork. The property was later rehabbed in 2009.

It includes amenities like a full-size indoor basketball court with a Jordan logo at center court, a large gym and a spacious cigar room.

The 7-acre property also includes an infinity pool, putting green, tennis court and a heated 14-car garage.

While the nearly $15 million price tag may sound expensive, it’s an almost 50 percent price cut from the original listing price of $29 million from when the home first hit the market in 2012, according to Zillow. Since then, the property has seen a few discounts to its current price, failed to sell at auction and moved brokers.

Jordan’s second home on the market just went up for sale last fall. It’s located in Park City, Utah, and listed with Jake Doilney of The Agency for $7.5 million.

The 2006-built home includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

It’s a bit more modest in size compared to Jordan’s Chicago property but still offers plenty of luxury in 9,574 square feet, including jetted tubs, floor-to-ceiling windows, a golf simulator and a theater with stadium seating.

The property, just under 4 acres, also includes waterfalls and an infinity pool. The home offers views of the Wasatch Mountains and the nearby Glenwild Golf Course.

Meanwhile, Jordan appears to have no plans to let go of his 40,000-square-foot home in the exclusive Bears Club in Jupiter, Florida, or his two homes in North Carolina, where he’s the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan paid $12.4 million for the Florida home, according to Echo Fine Properties, and he later added substantial renovations, Curbed reported. The gated golf course community was developed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, and Jordan’s neighbors in the private community reportedly include pro golfers like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

In North Carolina, Jordan picked up a 12,310-square-foot home on Lake Norman for $2.8 million in 2013, Lake Norman Media Group reported. The home sits on both the water and a golf course. Jordan also owns a condo in an exclusive downtown Charlotte building, the Charlotte Agenda reported.

