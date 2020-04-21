Kevin Durant’s former California home for sale at $6M

A luxurious Oakland, Calif., home where NBA star Kevin Durant once lived is available for $5.99 million.

Durant, who was sitting out his first season in Brooklyn due to an Achilles injury even before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to halt games, rented the home during his time on the Golden State Warriors.

The 9,084-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the off-market listing with Andrea Gordon of Compass.

The hilltop property features expansive views of Oakland and the San Francisco Bay, and the home takes advantage of the scenic overlook with large windows and outdoor space on every level.

The “commanding” entryway includes a portico with a water feature next to the three-car garage, according to Gordon. The property is also gated and features a circular driveway.

The modern interior includes a “dramatic” spiral staircase connecting all levels of the home, according to Gordon. The open family room and kitchen feature high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are four master suites, each with outdoor access, as well as two distinct apartments, one studio and one two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.

The home also includes amenities like a media room and a private basketball court.

