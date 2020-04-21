Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Kevin Durant’s former California home for sale at $6M

NBA star lived in the modern Oakland home

By FOXBusiness
close
NAHB CEO Jerry Howard discusses how the coronavirus is impacting the real estate market.video

Real estate after coronavirus will 'bounce back very quickly': NAHB CEO

NAHB CEO Jerry Howard discusses how the coronavirus is impacting the real estate market.

A luxurious Oakland, Calif., home where NBA star Kevin Durant once lived is available for $5.99 million.

Continue Reading Below

Durant, who was sitting out his first season in Brooklyn due to an Achilles injury even before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to halt games, rented the home during his time on the Golden State Warriors.

​ Kevin Durant once lived in this California home. Now it can be yours. (Credit: Christian Klugmann)

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES NBA TO WITHHOLD 25% OF PLAYER PAY

The 9,084-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the off-market listing with Andrea Gordon of Compass.

The hilltop property features expansive views of Oakland and the San Francisco Bay, and the home takes advantage of the scenic overlook with large windows and outdoor space on every level.

Image 1 of 5

Kevin Durant once lived in this California home. Now it can be yours. (Credit: Christian Klugmann)

NFL LEGEND’S PALM SPRINGS HOME SELLS FOR $6.5M

The “commanding” entryway includes a portico with a water feature next to the three-car garage, according to Gordon. The property is also gated and features a circular driveway.

Image 1 of 3

Kevin Durant once lived in this California home. Now it can be yours. (Credit: Christian Klugmann)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The modern interior includes a “dramatic” spiral staircase connecting all levels of the home, according to Gordon. The open family room and kitchen feature high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Image 1 of 5

Kevin Durant once lived in this California home. Now it can be yours. (Credit: Christian Klugmann)

MINDY KALING BUYS FRANK SINATRA BEACH HOUSE FOR $10M

There are four master suites, each with outdoor access, as well as two distinct apartments, one studio and one two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.

Image 1 of 4

Kevin Durant once lived in this California home. Now it can be yours. (Credit: Christian Klugmann)

The home also includes amenities like a media room and a private basketball court.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE