Michael Jordan lists Utah home for $7.5M. Take a look inside

By FOXBusiness
Is the luxury home sale slump over?

New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.

You may never enjoy the glory that NBA legend Michael Jordan felt on the basketball court, but if you’ve got a few million dollars to spare you can get a taste of his lifestyle.

Jordan has listed his Park City, Utah home for sale for $7.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. It’s the basketball star’s second property on the market, as a 56,000-square-foot home in Illinois he owns has been up for sale for seven years.

This property, listed with The Agency, isn’t quite that large. But it still has a lot to offer. Here’s a closer look:

The Utah home offers views of the Wasatch Mountains and Glenwild Golf Course. (Credit: Realtor.com)

Price: $7.5 million

Bedrooms: Five

Bathrooms: Eight

Square feet: 9,574

The hillside home sits on a 171,190-square-foot property with views of the Wasatch Mountains and Glenwild Golf Course, according to the listing.

Built in 2006, the mansion features vaulted ceilings, Italian marble, bamboo floors, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. It sports five fireplaces.

Vaulted ceilings and tall windows make living spaces feel bright and open. (Credit: Realtor.com)

The bathrooms include mosaic-tiled showers and jetted bathtubs.

Having company over? The home sports eight bathrooms. (Credit: Realtor.com)

The home also offers fun like a theater with stadium seating and a golf simulator.

The theater features stadium seating. (Credit: Realtor.com)

The heated garage can hold between five and nine vehicles.

Outside, there are waterfalls, a kitchen area and an infinity pool, plus the scenic views. The home’s exterior boasts glass garage doors and copper roofing.

The hillside home offers views of the Wasatch Mountains. (Credit: Realtor.com)

