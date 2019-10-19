Michael Jordan lists Utah home for $7.5M. Take a look inside

You may never enjoy the glory that NBA legend Michael Jordan felt on the basketball court, but if you’ve got a few million dollars to spare you can get a taste of his lifestyle.

Jordan has listed his Park City, Utah home for sale for $7.5 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. It’s the basketball star’s second property on the market, as a 56,000-square-foot home in Illinois he owns has been up for sale for seven years.

This property, listed with The Agency, isn’t quite that large. But it still has a lot to offer. Here’s a closer look:

Price: $7.5 million

Bedrooms: Five

Bathrooms: Eight

Square feet: 9,574

The hillside home sits on a 171,190-square-foot property with views of the Wasatch Mountains and Glenwild Golf Course, according to the listing.

Built in 2006, the mansion features vaulted ceilings, Italian marble, bamboo floors, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. It sports five fireplaces.

The bathrooms include mosaic-tiled showers and jetted bathtubs.

The home also offers fun like a theater with stadium seating and a golf simulator.

The heated garage can hold between five and nine vehicles.

Outside, there are waterfalls, a kitchen area and an infinity pool, plus the scenic views. The home’s exterior boasts glass garage doors and copper roofing.

