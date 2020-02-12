Miami’s Armani Casa luxury condos welcome millionaires fleeing high-tax states

Expand / Collapse search
By FOXBusiness
Armani Casa is furnishing a new breed of luxury condos in Miami. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.

The exodus from high-tax states is creating a new market for luxury real estate along Miami beaches.

Fashion powerhouse Giorgio Armani partnered with local developer Gil Dezer to design a multimillion-dollar property named Residences by Armani/Casa that Miamians have hailed as "the glass palace.”

“This is definitely one of the best buildings, if not the best building in Miami, definitely South Florida and could be potentially in the United States,” Dezer told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone while giving an all-access look at the property.

Units range in price from $1.7 million to $17 million. But the penthouse may sell for a whopping $40 million.

The chic dig offers a variety of amenities, including a private theater, ocean-view bar, humidity-controlled wine cellar, game room, cigar room, private oceanfront restaurant, ocean-view yoga studio with Pilates and a two-story spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms.

There is also a 24-hour, in-house lifestyle curator or lifestylist who can be your concierge and even your fashion expert who will deck you out from head to toe in Armani garb if you want.

