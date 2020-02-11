Expand / Collapse search
Luxury Properties

North Carolina beach house inspired by shipwreck listed for $4.9M

Figure Eight Island home features rooftop pool

Luxury real estate specialist Katrina Campins says the 'main driver' in the housing industry is interest rates.video

People bullish on housing market: Real estate expert

A $4.85 million North Carolina beach house nicknamed “the shipwreck” is anything but.

The luxurious modern home got its nickname after the remains of a schooner that was lost at sea in 1877 were discovered nearby, according to designers Tongue & Groove. That inspired its construction “like a well-designed ship,” and the home features nautical details like a bow-shaped bar and a rooftop deck that would look at home atop a luxury yacht.

Image 1 of 6

The rooftop deck offers ocean views and luxurious amenities. (Credit: Joshua Curry)

The 0.64-acre property is located on Figure Eight Island, a private barrier island near Wilmington known for its affluent vacationers. There are fewer than 500 homes on the island and no hotels or shops. The only bridge to the island is guarded 24/7.

The home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Mark Batson of Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty.

Image 1 of 5

Here’s a look inside the home. (Credit: Joshua Curry)

The nautical design theme carries through the home’s wood finishes and details like driftwood chandeliers, according to the listing.

The home’s amenities include a breakfast bar, multiple decks and a rooftop pool with views of the Atlantic Ocean.

