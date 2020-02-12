Here’s where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could end up living: Report

There’s some new speculation about where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will settle down now that they’ve stepped away from their royal duties.

On Wednesday, DailyMail.com reported on six possible locations where the couple and their son, Archie, could choose to live.

At the top of the list, the British tabloid suggested the couple could move to Toronto.

There have been rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought an $11 million home in Toronto’s Rosedale neighborhood last year, DailyMail.com reported.

However, earlier this week, broker Justine Deluce quelled those rumors in an Instagram post.

“As agents representing the Seller in this sale, @maggierlind and I can formally confirm that the Royal Couple are NOT the buyers,” Deluce wrote, in part. “We hope @sussexroyal are able to find a home as fine as 30 Rosedale Road and wish them all the best with their search.”

However, that doesn’t mean the young family won’t still move to Toronto.

A five-bedroom 12,000-square-foot home in Toronto is currently listed for more than $14 million USD by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Last week, Toronto real estate blog The Mash said an “insane amount of security” had recently visited the house, suggesting that it could have been Harry and Meghan looking for their new home.

Citing a “source close to the couple,” DailyMail.com also reported that the Duke and Duchess had thought about moving to Montreal. The source told the website they had considered buying a $19.5 million island that Celine Dion used to own.

Last month, Caitlyn Jenner told British talk show “Loose Women” that she had heard Meghan and Harry were “looking for a house in Malibu” in California, she said, according to DailyMail.com.

DailyMail.com also speculated the couple could head to New York City -- because of ties both Meghan and Harry have to the city -- or Montecito, California -- where the couple visited Oprah’s house recently.

The British tabloid also suggested the couple could remain in Vancouver, Canada, where they are currently staying.

