Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Royals

Are Prince Harry and Goldman Sachs getting cozy?

Goldman Sachs convenes the world's most notable figures in its long-running series

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Ashley Webster discusses reports saying Prince Harry and Goldman Sachs are in talks about a lucrative future business relationship for the royal. video

Prince Harry, Goldman Sachs reportedly in talks

FOX Business’ Ashley Webster discusses reports saying Prince Harry and Goldman Sachs are in talks about a lucrative future business relationship for the royal.

This is what the marriage of romance and finance might look like.

Continue Reading Below

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made headlines by stepping back from their duties as senior royals to pursue financial independence, may follow in the footsteps of global celebrities and influencers who spoke at one of investment bank Goldman Sachs' trendy Talks at GS events, according to the Daily Mail.

HOW MUCH DOES THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY MAKE?

Celebrity branding expert and author of ‘The Kim Kardashian Principle: Why Shameless Sells (and How to Do It Right)’ Jeetendr Sehdev discusses how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can attain financial independence.Video

The Wall Street firm's conversations with “leading thinkers” from entrepreneurs to athletes and creators, posted on its website and social media channels, expand its influence beyond financial professionals as it expands into consumer lending and banking. Past speakers include Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow; Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode with Klossy; and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Prince Harry (Getty Images)

WHAT ROYAL PALACE IS WORTH THE MOST MONEY?

The series began with high-profile visitors to Goldman's offices speaking to on-site staff. Eventually, the bank began filming the presentations so all employees could watch on its internal website then decided to make them available publicly.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.238.65+2.19+0.93%

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

Talks regarding Prince Harry's participation in the event began in November while he and his wife were spending time in a Vancouver mansion and contemplating what would be dubbed "Megxit," the outlet reported.

They made their first public appearance in America after reaching an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II on their new roles at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami. How much they were paid then is unknown.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.138.000.000.00%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While Goldman reportedly doesn't compensate speakers for its Talks with GS series, an appearance could pave the way for a "lucrative future relationship" with the firm, the Daily Mail said. The couple have largely kept to themselves after their move from Britain to North America, which provided a break from palace protocol and constant press scrutiny but may have created more distance from their old lives than they originally sought.