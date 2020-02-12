Are Prince Harry and Goldman Sachs getting cozy?

This is what the marriage of romance and finance might look like.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made headlines by stepping back from their duties as senior royals to pursue financial independence, may follow in the footsteps of global celebrities and influencers who spoke at one of investment bank Goldman Sachs' trendy Talks at GS events, according to the Daily Mail.

The Wall Street firm's conversations with “leading thinkers” from entrepreneurs to athletes and creators, posted on its website and social media channels, expand its influence beyond financial professionals as it expands into consumer lending and banking. Past speakers include Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow; Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode with Klossy; and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

The series began with high-profile visitors to Goldman's offices speaking to on-site staff. Eventually, the bank began filming the presentations so all employees could watch on its internal website then decided to make them available publicly.

Talks regarding Prince Harry's participation in the event began in November while he and his wife were spending time in a Vancouver mansion and contemplating what would be dubbed "Megxit," the outlet reported.

They made their first public appearance in America after reaching an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II on their new roles at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami. How much they were paid then is unknown.

While Goldman reportedly doesn't compensate speakers for its Talks with GS series, an appearance could pave the way for a "lucrative future relationship" with the firm, the Daily Mail said. The couple have largely kept to themselves after their move from Britain to North America, which provided a break from palace protocol and constant press scrutiny but may have created more distance from their old lives than they originally sought.