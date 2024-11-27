Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Wyoming 'Little Yellowstone' ranch up for sale for $85 million

The ranch, located in Meeteetse, is officially known as Antlers Ranch

A massive Wyoming ranch labeled "Little Yellowstone" recently went up for sale with an eight-figure price tag. 

The sellers, identified as the May family, are seeking $85 million for the massive ranch that members of the family have held for nearly 130 years, according to its listing with Latham Jenkins of Live Water Properties.

The ranch, officially named "Antlers Ranch," sits close to Meeteetse, a town south of Cody. It first appeared on the market in early August.

The massive ranch is called 'Antlers Ranch'

The massive ranch is called 'Antlers Ranch'

Antlers Ranch’s lands sprawl over 16,000 deeded acres. It has control of over 40,000, according to Live Water Properties.

It "has housing for its owners and staff and all of the built infrastructure required for it to be a successful working ranch," the listing said.

PALATIAL CALIFORNIA BILLIONAIRE-OWNED ESTATE HITS MARKET FOR WHOPPING $108M

Antlers Ranch features two owner’s residences, plus a bunkhouse, duplex and two ranch-style homes. The main owner’s house, originally constructed in the 1930s, underwent renovations 12 years ago, according to the listing.

The ranch has an $85 million asking price

The ranch has an $85 million asking price.

Antlers Ranch features two owner’s residences, plus a bunkhouse, duplex and two ranch-style homes

Antlers Ranch features two owner's residences, plus a bunkhouse, duplex and two ranch-style homes

The ranch’s lands and the wildlife that people can encounter on it are what have helped earn it the "Little Yellowstone" nickname.

The listing said Antlers Ranch is "part of the 22 million-acre Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem." The nearly 3,500-square-mile Yellowstone National Park sits at the middle of that broader ecosystem. 

The family selling the ranch has held it for nearly 130 years

The family selling the ranch has held it for nearly 130 years

Elk, moose, eagles, deer and gray wolves are among some of the roughly 330 types of creatures that appear on Antlers Ranch lands, according to the listing. It said that cutthroat trout and other fish also swim in the river and three creeks that run through the property.

cutthroat trout and other fish also swim in the river and three creeks that run through the property.

Cutthroat trout and other fish also swim in the river and three creeks that run through the property.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, HOME TO A BOOMING REAL ESTATE MARKET

It borders federal or state-protected lands along roughly 63 miles.

The listing described Antler Ranch overall as "both a working ranch and a wildlife sanctuary where everything is in equilibrium."

The property offers multiple revenue sources from bison, hay, minerals, gravel and hunting and fishing, it said. 

A view of Antler Ranch

A view of Antlers Ranch

Bison on Antler Ranch

Bison on Antlers Ranch

"We’ve had prospective buyers touring the ranch since its launch, but many wanted to wait until after the election to make a decision," Jenkins told FOX Business.

"Now, post-election, we’ve noticed a significant increase in earnest interest and new leads," he continued. "It’s possible we could have a new owner by spring."

COLORADO HOME BUILT BY 1-800-FLOWERS FOUNDER SELLS $25.2 MILLION

Park County, where Antlers Ranch is located, has over 29,600 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  

Wyoming had some 11,900 farms and ranches in 2022, a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year said. 