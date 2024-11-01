$23M White House replica mansion in California sells

A mansion in California that resembles the White House is officially off the market after a buyer scooped it up in late October.

The seller fetched $23 million in the Oct. 23 sale of the massive Hillsborough home nicknamed the "Western White House," according to its listing with Compass agents Alex and Pierre Buljan.

Alex Buljan told FOX Business it was "one of the priciest sales ever in Hillsborough."

The Neoclassical Georgian-style mansion is over 100 years old and has belonged to multiple different people over its lifetime.

One of its past owners, George R. Hearst of the well-known media dynasty, had architect Julia Morgan revamp the home to resemble the White House in 1930. Morgan was also behind the design of Hearst Castle and hundreds of other buildings in California.

The white facade, columns and portico of the "Western White House" all call back to the iconic presidential appearance of the White House.

The Hillsborough mansion’s approximately 2.9-acre lot features an "impeccably laid driveway" and "verdant greens," the listing said. Also on the estate is a pool pavilion that sits near the mansion’s backyard pool.

Inside, the home contains over 24,000 square feet, with 11 bedrooms, nine full-bathrooms and five half-bathrooms.

The four-floor home has been "thoughtfully rejuvenated with the finest fixtures and state-of-the-art appliances" and is replete with many windows and high ceilings that help with "bathing each room in natural light," the listing said.

Its new owner will have a home theater, fitness room and wine cellar at their disposal. They will also be able to work out of a stately office similar to the White House Oval Office, according to Compass.

The late October $23 million sale of the White House-reminiscent mansion came several months after a planned auction of the property was called off by the now-former owner.

While on the traditional real estate market, its price changed a couple times, according to the mansion’s listing. Its initial price tag was $38.9 million.

"The seller is happy that the property found a buyer that really appreciates the house and all of its history," Alex Bulgan told FOX Business.