Patriots' owner Robert Kraft sells NYC apartment for $22.5 million

Robert Kraft recently offloaded his luxury New York City apartment, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it went for a pretty penny.

The billionaire Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner received $22.5 million from a buyer for the apartment he has owned in the Plaza Hotel for 17 years, the outlet reported.

The Plaza, which contains both hotel rooms and condos, has long been a famous building in the Big Apple. The property underwent a $450 million restoration in the 2000s.

The unit that Kraft sold was on the 11th floor, according to the Journal. That floor number matches the number that retired NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman used while playing for the Patriots.

Kraft’s apartment’s sale price reportedly represented a 52.6% increase over the over $17.7 million he spent to buy it.

The owner of the New England Patriots has been active elsewhere in the Manhattan real estate market, according to the Journal.

He reached an agreement in April to obtain two units within another luxurious building called 220 Central Park South, the outlet reported.

That residential tower is just a few blocks from the Plaza Hotel and is considered part of the Billionaires Row area. Both buildings are near New York City’s well-known Central Park.

220 Central Park South consists of an 18-story villa and a 79-story skyscraper, according to developer Vornado Realty Trust.

Kraft spent $34 million on the pair of places inside it, the Journal reported.

The Patriots' owner has a personal fortune worth $11.1 billion as estimated by Forbes.

FOX Business reached out to the Kraft Group and the New England Patriots for Kraft’s comment on the reported transactions.

Apartments in Manhattan had median asking prices of $1.6 million in April, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $1.1 million.