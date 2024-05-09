Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate
Published

Patriots' owner Robert Kraft sells NYC apartment for $22.5 million

Kraft reportedly has a net worth of $11.1 billion

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Robert Kraft recently offloaded his luxury New York City apartment, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it went for a pretty penny.

The billionaire Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner received $22.5 million from a buyer for the apartment he has owned in the Plaza Hotel for 17 years, the outlet reported

The Plaza, which contains both hotel rooms and condos, has long been a famous building in the Big Apple. The property underwent a $450 million restoration in the 2000s.

Plaza Hotel

The exterior facade of the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images) ( Ben Hider/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The unit that Kraft sold was on the 11th floor, according to the Journal. That floor number matches the number that retired NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman used while playing for the Patriots.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kraft’s apartment’s sale price reportedly represented a 52.6% increase over the over $17.7 million he spent to buy it. 

Plaza Hotel

The glass-cube facade of the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in front of the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images) (Ben Hider/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The owner of the New England Patriots has been active elsewhere in the Manhattan real estate market, according to the Journal.

He reached an agreement in April to obtain two units within another luxurious building called 220 Central Park South, the outlet reported. 

That residential tower is just a few blocks from the Plaza Hotel and is considered part of the Billionaires Row area. Both buildings are near New York City’s well-known Central Park

MICROSOFT CO-FOUNDER BILL GATES REPORTEDLY SELLS HOME IN WASHINGTON IN FAST DEAL

220 Central Park South consists of an 18-story villa and a 79-story skyscraper, according to developer Vornado Realty Trust.

Robert Kraft Patriots owner

Robert Kraft attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, in Los Angeles, California. Kraft said recently that he is withdrawing financial support to Columbia University over anti-Israel protests ongoing there. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) / Getty Images)

Kraft spent $34 million on the pair of places inside it, the Journal reported.

The Patriots' owner has a personal fortune worth $11.1 billion as estimated by Forbes.

FOX Business reached out to the Kraft Group and the New England Patriots for Kraft’s comment on the reported transactions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apartments in Manhattan had median asking prices of $1.6 million in April, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $1.1 million.