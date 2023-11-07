Martha Stewart offers Thanksgiving-inspired stay at her country home for less than $12

Two people will be able to get into the Thanksgiving spirit with Martha Stewart before the rapidly approaching fall holiday.

The opportunity is part of a collaboration unveiled earlier this week between Stewart and Booking.com called "Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay." The stay will become bookable on Nov. 16.

Guests will stay at the tenant house on Stewart’s Bedford, New York, farm, Booking.com said. Stewart acquired the property, which encompasses over 150 acres overall, in 2000.

The Nov. 18-19 stay will cost just $11.23.

"Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays to celebrate, which is why I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests to my Bedford farm for a Thanksgiving-inspired stay ahead of the big day," Stewart said in a statement.

The guests and Stewart will have brunch prepared by James Beard award-winning chef Thomas Joseph.

The experience, described as "fully curated" by the 82-year-old businesswoman, will also involve tours of the tenant house and the property.

The booking is on a first-come, first-served basis. The guests will get an airport transfer as part of the experience.

During the stay, they will be gifted "signed copies of Martha’s prized cookbooks and other goodies to ensure guests are Thanksgiving ready," Booking.com said.

Stewart’s cooking skills are just one of the many things she is known for. She has compiled her recipes into many cookbooks, which are part of the nearly 100 various books she has produced in total.