Loughlin, Giannulli 'deeply regret' college admissions scandal involvement: Report

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are looking forward to putting their criminal misdeeds in the past and moving on with their lives after pleading guilty last week to charges in connection with a sweeping college admissions scandal, dubbed “Varsity Blues,” according to a recent report.

Continue Reading Below

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” a source close to Loughlin told People, according to a Wednesday report. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”

Loughlin, an actress most known for her role as Aunt Becky “Full House,” and Giannulli, a fashion designer, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy charges following months of insisting through attorneys that they were innocent and believed the money they allegedly paid to get their daughters into college would be donated.

LOUGHLIN, GIANNULLI DAUGHTERS' 'VARSITY BLUES' ROWING PHOTOS RELEASED

The Hollywood couple was accused of paying approximately $500,000 to create nonexistent positions for their daughters on the University of Southern California’s crew team, even though neither had ever taken part in the sport. They allegedly sent photos of their daughters on ergometers, or rowing machines, on different dates months apart, court papers show.

PROSECUTORS SLAM LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI, RELEASE DAUGHTER'S FAKE CREW RESUME

Pending a judge's approval, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release, and will pay a $150,000 fine, officials said. Giannulli will serve five months behind bars, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and will pay a $250,000 fine.

Over the course of the legal back-and-forth, prosecutors' released the photos of the girls on the rowing machine, and made public one of their daughters' crew resumes and emails showing Gianulli's rejection of USC's legitimate offer to help the girls get in.

LORI LOUGHLIN, HUSBAND REJECTED COLLEGE OFFICIAL'S 'LEGITIMATE' OFFER FOR ADMISSION HELP: EMAILS

“Mossimo took the more active role of the two, and the money technically came from him,” a legal source told People, explaining Giannulli’s harsher potential sentence. “He dealt with Rick Singer more frequently and was the one who originally connected with him.”

LORI LOUGHLIN PROSECUTORS DENY ALLEGATIONS OF ENTRAPMENT IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

While Loughlin was less involved, she knew “everything that Mossimo was doing,” the source added.

The couple repeatedly tried to have their case dismissed by accusing the government of prosecutorial misconduct, such as entrapment or withholding information.

PROSECUTORS IN LORI LOUGHLIN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CASE REDACTED EXCULPATORY INFORMATION: JUDGE

Loughlin and Giannulli were the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty, and are due to be sentenced on Aug. 21, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS