Lexington, Kentucky, real estate: What you can get for $1.425M

Lexington, Kentucky, has been dubbed the "Horse Capital of the World," known for its famed equestrian attractions at the heart of the state's Bluegrass region.

Draws to Lexington include The Red Mile racetrack and the Kentucky Horse Park, and of course, the famed Keeneland Race Course with its accompanying auction complex. But it's not just Thoroughbreds that bring in horse-lovers; Lexington is also home to the American Saddlebred Horse Association.

While horses bring a lot of tourists to Lexington, the majestic creatures aren't the only reason folks come. The city claims it is the best place in America to grab a drink, with fifteen distilleries within 45 miles of downtown as part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The city of more than 322,000 people also carries the vibe of a college town as home to the University of Kentucky, and offers an array of parks, museums, and historical sites.

Data from Realtor.com indicates that Lexington currently has around 665 homes for sale with a median listing price of $274,900.

Here's what you can get in Lexington with a budget of $1.425 million:

Woodlake Way – $1,425,000

This property has a four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom main home with 3,151-square-feet of living space along with a separate 854-square-foot pool house that has one bedroom, one bath, and a kitchen of its own.

The kitchen in the main house has been updated custom cabinets and high-end appliances according to the listing by Rick Queen of Turf Town Properties, and its master suite has both a sauna and a steam shower along with an adjoining den.

The property has three fireplaces, a screened porch for entertaining and a saltwater pool.

Weston Park – $599,900

This 3,017-square-foot home is located in the "exquisite estate section" of the Ellerslie at Delong neighborhood according to the listing by Barb Farrell with Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty.

The home built in 2017 has an open floor plan with a chef's kitchen that has bar seating at the island and a separate formal dining area. The living areas have engineered hardwood flooring, and the three bedrooms (along with an additional bonus room) are all carpeted.

The house has 2.5 baths, a fireplace, a covered patio and a private backyard.