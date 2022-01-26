Destin, Florida, real estate: What you can get for $2.3M

Destin, Florida, was once a tiny fishing village that has become a premiere vacation spot on the state's famed Emerald Coast.

The town of 12,000 people is known for its white quartz crystal beaches and holds a quaint feel despite drawing in enough tourists to see some 40,000 people call it home — at least temporarily — during peak season.

Destin currently has 520 homes listed for sale at a median price of $599,000, data from Realtor.com shows.

Here's what you can get in Destin with a budget of $2.3 million:

Ocean View – $2,300,000

This 3,754-square-foot home has "fabulous" Gulf views from all levels, according to the listing by Mara Christenson of the Green Beret Group with Keller Williams Realty Emerald Coast – Fort Walton Beach.

The property is currently used as a "turnkey" vacation rental and has a main home and a carriage house which, between them, have five bedrooms and four-and-a half baths.

The main home itself has three fireplaces and the kitchen has been renovated.

Not only is the home located within eyesight and walking distance of the beach, but it is within a short golf-cart ride to shops, dining, and grocery stores.

The neighborhood has its own community pool.

Bayshore – $967,000

This 2,592-square-foot home has five bedrooms plus a bonus room, four bathrooms, and two separate living rooms.

Listing agent Veronica Sircu with Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast describes it as "stunning."

The house has views of the bay from its master and front bedrooms, the living room and the dining room; and the kitchen has been upgraded, including with new appliances.

The property in Bay Bridge Landing includes access to the neighborhood pool, pier, and bay facility.

It is located near the beach, Seascape Towne Center, Silver Sand Outlets, and Destin Commons.