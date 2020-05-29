Kylie Jenner's former California home listed for $3.6M

Kylie Jenner is back in the headlines after Forbes reported she’s not actually a billionaire. So is her former home, which is back on the market for even more than she sold it for three years ago.

Jenner, who disputed reports of her net worth Friday on Twitter, paid $2.7 million for the Calabasas, California, “starter home” in 2015. She sold it for $3.2 million in 2017, TMZ reported. It’s now available for $3.6 million.

The 4,851-square-foot Tuscan-style estate includes five bedrooms and six total bathrooms, according to the listing with April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar of The Agency.

The home is ideal for hosting, with an open concept dining room with high ceilings and a white stone fireplace that opens to what the listing calls an “entertainer’s backyard.”

The outdoor space also includes a courtyard with a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, a pool and a spa.

Upstairs, the master suite offers a “serene refuge,” according to the listing. It features a private sitting area, a huge walk-in closet, a separate walk-in shoe closet and a dressing room with a lighted vanity and mirrored walls.

The property is located in a guard-gated enclave with community tennis courts. It’s also the same exclusive neighborhood where Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian is reportedly selling her $19 million home.

