Kylie Jenner no longer a billionaire, Forbes says

Kylie Jenner is reportedly no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes.

Forbes claims that Jenner, 22, inflated the sales figures of her namesake company Kylie Cosmetics', accusing the makeup mogul of forging tax returns and thus revoked her billionaire status.

Jenner sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty behemoth Coty in January in a deal valued at $1.2 billion, however, Forbes reports that while Jenner walked away with an estimated $340 million after-tax from the sale, the financial impact on the brand from the novel coronavirus coupled with beauty stocks taking a tumble, brings the star's value down to much less.

Forbes reported that revenues over a 12-month period proceeding the deal were $177 million, citing a Coty presentation, which was lower than estimates published during the time.

"More problematic, Coty said that sales were up 40% from 2018, meaning the business only generated about $125 million that year, nowhere near the $360 million the Jenners had led Forbes to believe," the magazine wrote.

Forbes says Jenner's income is likely just under $900 million.

In response to Forbes, Jenner wrote in a tweet: "i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER."

A rep for Jenner did not immediately return a request for comment.

