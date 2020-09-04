Kobe Bryant's childhood home for sale in Pennsylvania includes his basketball hoop

The Pennsylvania home where late basketball legend Kobe Bryant grew up has been listed for sale.

Bryant spent his teenage years in the Wynnewood home outside of Philadelphia and attended nearby Lower Merion High School from 1992–1996.

“This is the only house in the country that has that distinction,” Kate Bayer, the seller, said.

The home still includes Bryant’s original basketball hoop in the driveway, according to the listing with TJ Sokso of Compass.

This is the first time the property has hit the market since Bryant’s parents sold it in 2008.

Bayer said she was honored to live in the home where the NBA legend spent his youth.

"When we moved in, everyone — and I mean everyone — asked, ‘Do you know who lived there?’ They were excited — the mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor, people walking down the street,” she said.

The 3,434-square-foot colonial includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing. The asking price is $899,900.

Inside, the home also features a large living room, formal dining room and a lower-level den with a fireplace. The kitchen has custom maple cabinets and granite counters.

The outdoor space includes manicured flower beds, mature trees, a patio and an AstroTurf backyard, according to the listing.

Bryant spent 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped head the team to five NBA championships. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California in January.