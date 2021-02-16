Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson cuts $1M off asking price for California home

Singer's 10,108-square-foot home listed for $8.995 million

Real estate market trends show 'big is better' amid pandemic: Sotheby's International Realty CEO

Sotheby's International Realty CEO Philip White provides insight into millennials entering the housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on real estate.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer is ready to be gone from her Los Angeles home.

Kelly Clarkson has knocked about $1 million off the asking price of her property in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood.

The Grammy winner and TV host’s home was re-listed late last month for $8.995 million. It hit the market last May for just under $10 million.

Kelly Clarkson has knocked about $1 million off the asking price of her property in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

The 10,108-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.

The interior features high ceilings and an open floorplan. The huge kitchen has three islands and two dishwashers. Sliding glass walls open to the backyard, which is lined with tall plants for privacy.

The 10,108-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

The home also features a theater with stadium seating, a gym and a wine room.

The main bedroom suite has a beamed, pitched ceiling, a fireplace, a lounge, a private patio, two bathrooms and a very large walk-in closet.

Kelly Clarkson's home was re-listed late last month for $8.995 million. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

Outside, the property features a pool and spa, plus an outdoor lounge, fire fit and covered kitchen with a pizza oven.

There is also a separate two-level guest house with a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, the property features a pool and spa, plus an outdoor lounge, fire fit and covered kitchen with a pizza oven. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

Records show that Clarkson paid $8.5 million for the home in 2018. This isn’t the only home she’s looking to sell – the singer also recently cut the price for a mansion in Tennessee she shared with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Fox Business previously reported.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass hold the listing for the California property. The price change may have worked. The listing is currently "accepting backup offers," according to Compass.