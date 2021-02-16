Kelly Clarkson cuts $1M off asking price for California home

The “Since U Been Gone” singer is ready to be gone from her Los Angeles home.

Kelly Clarkson has knocked about $1 million off the asking price of her property in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood.

The Grammy winner and TV host’s home was re-listed late last month for $8.995 million. It hit the market last May for just under $10 million.

The 10,108-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing.

The interior features high ceilings and an open floorplan. The huge kitchen has three islands and two dishwashers. Sliding glass walls open to the backyard, which is lined with tall plants for privacy.

The home also features a theater with stadium seating, a gym and a wine room.

The main bedroom suite has a beamed, pitched ceiling, a fireplace, a lounge, a private patio, two bathrooms and a very large walk-in closet.

Outside, the property features a pool and spa, plus an outdoor lounge, fire fit and covered kitchen with a pizza oven.

There is also a separate two-level guest house with a kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Records show that Clarkson paid $8.5 million for the home in 2018. This isn’t the only home she’s looking to sell – the singer also recently cut the price for a mansion in Tennessee she shared with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Fox Business previously reported.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass hold the listing for the California property. The price change may have worked. The listing is currently "accepting backup offers," according to Compass.