Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home sells for $6.1 million

A Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to Britney Spears recently sold for $6.1 million.

The sale came just three days after the premiere of the much-watched new documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” Dirt reported. The documentary covers the pop star’s conservatorship.

Spears coincidentally had moved into this home just a month before famously shaving her head in 2007, one of the events that led to the now-challenged conservatorship, according to the report.

The 7,453-square-foot Mediterranean villa includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing. The 2001-built home also boasts high ceilings, stone floors, a large family room, a theater and an office. There are separate maid quarters, too.

Outside, the property features a pool, spa and “fire feature,” according to the former listing. The home is also located within a private guard-gated community. Matt Altman previously told People that the property is “virtually paparazzi-proof.”

The listing had been asking $6.8 million when the property hit the market last summer. It was previously listed for as much as $9 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported. Spears sold the property for $2.1 million in May of 2012, real estate records show.

Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the home's most recent owners in the $6.1 million sale.