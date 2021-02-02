Vice co-founder Shane Smith lists $50 million California home

An ultra-private estate blending historic charm and modern luxury owned by Vice co-founder Shane Smith just hit the market in Santa Monica, California.

The media mogul is seeking $50 million for the home, which sits on one of the largest residential lots in the city outside Los Angeles.

The 14,000-square-foot home includes 13 bedrooms and 13 total bathrooms, according to the listing. The Mediterranean-style home originally dates back to 1932, and it has been extensively restored and remodeled.

The main home features details like arched doorways, beamed ceilings, original terra-cotta tile and hand-blown glass chandeliers from Venice.

Eight of the bedrooms are located in the main house. The primary suite includes two dressing rooms, a custom vanity and a private patio. The suite’s bathroom features custom French marble floors, a freestanding soaking tub and a hammam with a large steam shower.

Other spaces in the main house include the family room, with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a hand-hewn wood beam ceiling. The library features a speakeasy bar hidden behind a bookshelf and a secret stairwell down to the wine cellar.

There are two guest houses on the property, each with two bedrooms. One of them includes meeting rooms and a large catering kitchen, making it great for hosting events.

The 3.35-acre property is lined with trees for privacy. The resort-like grounds feature amenities like a 74-foot pool lined by palm trees, a pool house with a pizza oven, an Argentine grill, covered bar, bocce court and children’s play area. There is also a citrus grove and edible gardens with orange, lemon, lime and avocado trees, plus herbs, vegetables and vineyard vines.

Santiago Arana of The Agency holds the listing.