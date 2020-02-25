Expand / Collapse search
Katie Holmes sells Calabasas home for $4M

Zillow puts the median home value there at roughly $2M

By FOXBusiness
Film and TV actress Katie Holmes, known for her roles in fan favorites “Dawson’s Creek” and “Ray Donovan,” has sold her Calabasas, California, home for just over $4 million.

Holmes purchased the property for $3.7 million in 2014, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times, and it has been listed on the market since last November.

The Tudor-inspired contemporary property was built in 2007 and sits on a half-acre plot that overlooks a swath of undeveloped land, per Realtor.com. It has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a basketball half-court, sunken fire pit, swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Image 1 of 5

Katie Holmes' Calabasas home. (Courtesy of Realtor.com.)

The 6,000-square-foot interior features dark wood floors and a dual library loft. There’s a fireplace inside, too, which spans from the floor to the ceiling, as well as a chef’s kitchen.

Scott Cort of Sotheby’s International Realty was the property’s listing agent while Sharon Rollins of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

For comparison, the median home value in Calabasas is roughly $2 million.

