‘Bachelor’ ski club up for auction in Vermont — take a look

The next batch of bachelors won’t be staying at The Hermitage Club.

The 838-acre ski resort in Vermont where ABC’s “Bachelor Winter Games” filmed four episodes is up for auction, according to FTI Consulting, the receiver on the foreclosure of the club. The resort shut its doors in 2018 after facing financial difficulties.

The Hermitage Club at Haystack Ski Mountain includes an 80,000-square-foot clubhouse, a bowling alley, movie theater, par-72 golf course and pool.

Many members of the club, according to the New York Post, own homes in the surrounding area and paid club fees as much as $85,000 to join and $15,000 per year to maintain.

Guests could also stay in one of the club’s four inns, which are included in the sale.

Bids on the property are due March 16 and a sale is expected to be approved March 20.

“After two years of legal maneuvering, I’m happy to see resolution,” Alan Tantleff of FTI Consulting told the Post. “This will restore the prominence of the property and allow hundreds of people to go back to work.”

