Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

‘Bachelor’ ski club up for auction in Vermont — take a look

The 'Bachelor Winter Games' were filmed at this resort

By FOXBusiness
close
An expert suggests sleeping in separate bedrooms could be the key to a longer marriage and this trend is impacting real estate and homebuilding. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more. video

Why are more Americans buying homes with dual master bedrooms?

An expert suggests sleeping in separate bedrooms could be the key to a longer marriage and this trend is impacting real estate and homebuilding. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

The next batch of bachelors won’t be staying at The Hermitage Club.

Continue Reading Below

The 838-acre ski resort in Vermont where ABC’s “Bachelor Winter Games” filmed four episodes is up for auction, according to FTI Consulting, the receiver on the foreclosure of the club. The resort shut its doors in 2018 after facing financial difficulties.

The Hermitage Club at Haystack Ski Mountain includes an 80,000-square-foot clubhouse, a bowling alley, movie theater, par-72 golf course and pool.

BON JOVI SELLING HUGE NEW JERSEY ESTATE

Many members of the club, according to the New York Post, own homes in the surrounding area and paid club fees as much as $85,000 to join and $15,000 per year to maintain.

HERE'S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN OKLAHOMA CITY

Image 1 of 3

The Hermitage Club at Haystack Ski Mountain. (Courtesy of The Hermitage Club.)

Guests could also stay in one of the club’s four inns, which are included in the sale.

Bids on the property are due March 16 and a sale is expected to be approved March 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“After two years of legal maneuvering, I’m happy to see resolution,” Alan Tantleff of FTI Consulting told the Post. “This will restore the prominence of the property and allow hundreds of people to go back to work.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS