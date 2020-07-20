Jon Bon Jovi sells Palm Beach manse for roughly $20 million

A contemporary Palm Beach home newly built by the rocker Jon Bon Jovi has sold to an unknown buyer for roughly $20 million, according to a person familiar with the transaction.

The five-bedroom beachfront house is located on North Ocean Boulevard, just a few blocks from the iconic Breakers Palm Beach hotel and about 4 miles from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club.

Mr. Bon Jovi recently completed construction on the roughly 5,000-square-foot home after buying the site for $10 million 2018 and razing an older property on the site. The new house has oak and limestone flooring, Cypress wood ceilings, an elevator, a library and ocean views from almost every room, according to the listing. The property also includes a two-car garage, an outdoor pool surrounded by palm trees, and private beach access.

The property was on the market for $22.9 million, according to listings website Realtor.com.

Chris Leavitt, Kim Spears and Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, whose identity couldn't be determined. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented Mr. Bon Jovi.

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” rocker, 58, is originally from New Jersey. His 15-acre estate in Monmouth County, N.J., also recently came on the market for $20 million. In 2018, Mr. Bon Jovi sold his three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s West Village for around $15 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Palm Beach market has been heating up amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound sold for $70 million, the latest in a string of megawatt deals in the area.

