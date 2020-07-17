Venture capitalist lists $29.5 million California home

An "architectural masterpiece" located in an exclusive island community across the bay from San Francisco is up for sale asking $29.5 million.

The 7,170-square-foot contemporary home was designed by Aidlin Darling Design and offers wide views of the city, Golden Gate Bridge, Richardson Bay and elsewhere from the west shore of Belvedere, according to the listing with the Sarkissian/Bullock Team of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The seller is Todd Chaffee, a prominent venture capitalist known for his tech investments, including taking an early stake in Twitter.

The home includes six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing. It also features formal living and dining spaces, an art studio, media room and office. There are three fireplaces.

The master suite includes more water views and access to a private terrace.

Downstairs, a gym opens out to a pool, spa and sun deck, according to the listing. The manicured grounds also include a terrace overlooking the water and a courtyard lined with olive trees, as well as a separate guest house.

