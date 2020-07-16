Colorado ranch with year-round recreation listed for $18.9M

Missing your normal summer getaway this year? This luxurious Colorado ranch outside Aspen offers plenty of year-round recreation opportunities – if you can afford it.

Owl Creek Ranch is more than 62 acres located 10 minutes from Aspen and six minutes from the Two Creeks lift at Snowmass, according to the listing with Rochelle Bouchard of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty.

It’s listed for $18.875 million.

The ranch includes an 8,598-square-foot home with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home features natural finishes, three fireplaces, beamed ceilings, an artist studio and a billiards room. It boasts views of the surrounding mountains and ski resorts.

Outdoor living spaces include a deck, a terrace, courtyard and an outdoor kitchen.

There are three lakes on the ranch. It also has equestrian facilities, including stables and trails.

The property borders Sky Mountain Park, a 2,500-acre park with trails and protected wildlife habitats.

