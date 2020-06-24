JFK's Palm Beach 'winter White House' sells for $70M: report

A Palm Beach, Florida, estate that was once known as President John F. Kennedy’s “winter White House” recently sold for $70 million in an off-market sale.

The buyer of the storied beachfront property is an anonymous trust named after the property’s address, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. The seller is a company tied to New York landlord Jane Goldman, who Forbes reported is the only female billionaire running a real estate firm in the United States

Goldman paid $31 million for the property in 2015, records show. She extensively renovated the property, according to the Daily News report.

The Mediterranean-style home dates back to 1925, according to property records. JFK’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., bought it in 1933. The property remained in the family until 1995.

Long before President Trump made his Mar-a-Lago club, also in Palm Beach, his “winter White House,” this home is said to have had the same nickname. Kennedy spent time in the home with advisors discussing his cabinet appointments and wrote his 1961 inauguration address there, the Daily News reported. He also spent the weekend there immediately before his assassination in 1963.

The estate includes more than 15,000 square feet of space between three structures, including the 9,747-square-foot main residence, on a little more than an acre of land, according to the 2014 listing. There are seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.

Photos from the previous listing show elaborate woodworking inside the home, beamed ceilings, arched entryways, private balconies and a shady tree-lined patio.

The grounds include an in-ground pool and a private tennis court. There are more than 200 feet of beach frontage.

