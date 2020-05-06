Palm Beach mansion once owned by John Lennon, Yoko Ono is up for sale

A resort-like Palm Beach, Florida, mansion that John Lennon and Yoko Ono bought just months before the former Beatle’s death recently hit the market for $47.5 million.

The famous couple bought the waterfront property for $725,000 in January of 1980, public records show. Lennon was fatally shot outside their New York home the following December, and Ono ended up selling the Palm Beach house for $3.2 million in 1986.

The property is located just up the street from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Lennon and Ono’s former beach house sits next to a home owned by author James Patterson, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 14,145-square-foot home dates back to 1925 and includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the listing with Christian Angle Real Estate.

The luxurious beach home includes a library, a salon with a wet bar and a dining room overlooking the ocean.

The master wing includes dual baths, a study, a sitting room and a large terrace, according to the listing.

The property has about 180 feet of ocean frontage with a beachfront cabana. There’s also a tennis court, a large terrace, a three-car garage and two swimming pools.

The home last changed hands for $23 million in 2016, records show.

