Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Hamptons childhood summer home for sale

The Hamptons vacation home, which was once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's family and where she spent summers as a girl, is on the market for $7.5 million.

“Wildmoor” is located in East Hampton, New York, and it includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath in 4,291 square feet, according to the listing with Paula Butler of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The three-story home dates back to 1895 and was owned by the Bouvier family for decades, according to the listing. They entertained friends at the home during the summers and hosted polo matches nearby.

Kennedy Onassis’s grandparents had upgraded to a larger East Hampton estate but held onto the property, allowing her family to stay there for free, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The artist Adolph Gottlieb, known for his abstract expressionist paintings, bought the property in 1960. His former art studio remains in the garden, according to the listing.

The home also features a wraparound porch, atrium and pergola-covered terrace, according to the listing. It includes historic elements, including Palladian windows, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and a clawfoot tub.

The acre of property is a short walk from the beach, and close enough to hear the ocean, according to the listing.

