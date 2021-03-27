Jerry Seinfeld is asking $14.95 million for 27-acre Colorado property

Jerry Seinfeld is listing his Telluride, Colo., home for a second time -- not that there's anything wrong with that.

The comedian and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, are seeking $14.95 million for the main house on roughly 27 acres, according to listing agent Bill Fandel of Compass. A four-bedroom guest house on a separate, roughly 17-acre parcel is also for sale asking $2.775 million.

The Seinfelds first put the main property on the market in 2011 for $18.3 million, but took it off after only a few months because they decided not to sell, Mr. Fandel said. Avid skiers, they frequently vacationed at the property with their three children, he said. They are now selling because their children are older and because of the fast-moving real-estate market.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1 MILLION IN BEND, OREGON

"Recognizing the strong demand for properties, they felt this was a good time," Mr. Fandel said, noting that he already has showings lined up.

Modern Farmhouse in style, the roughly 12,300-square-foot main house is designed to resemble a series of connected Western ranch structures. It has 11 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and two half baths, according to Mr. Fandel.

CHECK OUT KANYE’S 4,524-ACRE WYOMING RANCH AMIDST DIVORCE

A vaulted great room has floor-to-ceiling windows with mountain views. There is also a gym, a yoga studio and a four-car garage. Located about 10 minutes from Telluride Ski Resort, the property also includes a creek and a private trail system through aspen and spruce trees.

The Seinfelds bought the circa-1991 main house in 2007 for $7.55 million, according to public records. They purchased the guest house a year later for $2.3 million, Mr. Fandel said, and have used it as a caretaker's cottage.

GOLF ICON GREG NORMAN SELLS LAST US HOME FOR $40M TO MOVE TO AUSTRALIA

"After the Seinfelds purchased the property, they did a remodel and re-imagined the whole place," he added.

The Seinfelds also have homes in Manhattan and in the Hamptons, according to public records. Mr. Seinfeld, 66, rose to fame in the 1990s as the star of the sitcom "Seinfeld," which he co-created. More recently, he hosted the series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." His book "Is This Anything?" was published in October. Ms. Seinfeld is a cookbook author and founder of the nonprofit Good+ Foundation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mr. Fandel said the Telluride area is seeing bidding wars and record-breaking prices. This summer, director Barry Sonnenfeld closed on the sale of his home next door to the Seinfelds for about $13 million. Tom Cruise's estate in the area is listed for $39.5 million.