Here's how much property Jeff Bezos owns in the US

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ assets and estimated $137 billion fortune are under a microscope after he and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, announced their divorce on Wednesday.

It’s unclear from their initial statement, issued via Twitter, whether they had any prenuptial agreement, or any other contract affecting the financial terms of their divorce -- and also uncertain how the couple may decide to split the vast amounts of property they’ve acquired over the years.

Although his e-commerce behemoth is based in Seattle, Bezos owns land in several other states. In fact, according to Land Report, the world’s richest man also happens to be the country’s 28th-largest landowner.

From sunny California to a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas, here’s a look at some of the estates the Bezos family considers home.

Beverly Hills, California

In July, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos -- who have four children -- bought a 4,568-square-foot, four-bedroom home with a swimming pool on half an acre for $12.9 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That house is located right next door to the sprawling 11,891-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home he bought in 2007 for $24.45 million.

Washington, D.C.

The city, a suburb of which will host half of Amazon’s second headquarters, is also home to another Bezos mansion. For $23 million, Bezos bought the former Textile Museum about two years ago. Neighbors include Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to the Journal.

(Bezos also has another presence in Washington: He bought The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 billion).

Van Horn, Texas

The multibillionaire, who grew up on his grandparents’ ranch in a small Texas town, owns more than 300,000 acres in the state, most of which is part of “Corn Ranch.” He told a local newspaper in 2005 that he bought the 30,000-acre Figure 2 ranch to give his family the same experience.

New York City

In 1999, Bezos bought three units at a building in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square neighborhood for about $7.65 million. In 2012, he paid $5.3 million for a 1,725-square-foot unit across from the original building.

Long Island City, which is in the New York City borough of Queens, will be home to the other half of Amazon’s second headquarters.

Medina, Washington

Bezos paid $10 million for his 5.3-acre property in 1998 in the Seattle suburb. His property includes two residences: One is a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house; the other is an 8,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

