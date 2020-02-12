Jeff Bezos sets new LA real estate record with $165M Beverly Hills buy

Jeff Bezos reportedly set a new record for the highest home price in the Los Angeles area.

Continue Reading Below

The Amazon founder and CEO bought the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills from music and film executive David Geffen for $165 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

WHAT’S HOUSE HUNTING LIKE FOR THE WORLD’S RICHEST MAN?

The sale price breaks the previous record for Los Angeles County last year with the $150 million sale of Chartwell, the Bel-Air estate that appeared in “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Bezos’ new home includes amenities like a tennis court, pool and golf course, according to the report.

The 9-acre estate — surrounded by tall hedges and a gate — was originally built in the 1920s for Jack Warner, founder and former president of Warner Bros. The Hollywood mogul ended up expanding the estate with several neighboring properties, Architectural Digest reported. It was reportedly the site of many star-studded parties from the 1930s through ‘60s.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

$115M MALIBU MANSION OFFERS RESORT-STYLE LIVING

At the time, the home was 13,600 square feet. There are also two guest houses on the property.

Geffen paid $47.5 million when he bought the property in 1990, the Journal reported.

Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez had reportedly been visiting several homes in the L.A. area priced at more than $100 million.

This isn’t Bezos’ first home in Beverly Hills. He and his ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, previously paid $24 million for an 11,891-square-foot mansion there and later bought the house next door for $12.9 million.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE