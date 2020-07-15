Luxurious Irish private island sells for $6.2M

A 157-acre private island off the Irish coast recently sold for the equivalent of more than $6.2 million.

Horse Island is located off the coast of County Cork in western Ireland. It includes seven homes, three sandy beaches and farming pastures, according to Montague Real Estate, which helped broker the sale.

The main residence is a 4,500-square-foot luxury home with six bedrooms, according to the brokers. It features double-height ceilings, panoramic windows and a guest wing. Its outdoor living spaces include a roof terrace and a courtyard ready for alfresco dining.

The properties also include a pair of three-bedroom guest houses, two other two-bedroom guest houses and a couple of one-bedroom cottages. They include amenities like saunas and private gardens. All the homes on the island boast water views.

The island is self-contained with its own electric, water and sewage systems, according to the brokers. Private roads connect to all parts of it.

Other amenities on the island include a pier, a helipad, a detached gym, a tennis court and a shipwreck-style playhouse. There are also some ruins from former homes on the island from the 19th century when it was home to a copper industry.

The island is home to lots of wildlife. Seals live on the beaches and dolphins can be found in the nearby bay.

Selling the pricey property during a global pandemic wasn’t easy. The ultra-high-net-worth European buyer doesn’t speak English and bought the island sight unseen due to travel restrictions, according to the brokers. Most of the negotiations were coordinated over WhatsApp.

“Horse Island is a unique trophy asset; sourcing the land and getting the sale over the line during COVID-19 has been a challenge, so naturally we are delighted with this result,” Thomas Balashev, CEO of Montague Real Estate, said in a written statement.

