Connecticut island hits market for $4.9M

More than an acre of private land situated off the shores of Connecticut has hit the market to the tune of $4.9 million.

Sitting atop Potato Island, a secluded retreat located in Long Island Sound, is a renovated 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath Cape Cod-style home.

The plot of land is the only manmade island in Connecticut’s archipelago referred to as the Thimble Islands. Its name derives from the large brown boulders used to construct the 1.1-acre property, according to Christie's International Real Estate.

The historic home was built in 1912 and was completely renovated in 1998 while preserving its original character, the agency said.

The home spans nearly 4,000 square feet with a pretty open floor plan. It is comprised of positioned large windows and a wraparound veranda for 360-degree views of Long Island Sound.

"You basically don’t have the traffic. You don’t have all those annoyances that you have on land," said listing agent John Campbell of Christie's International Real Estate. "Your neighbors aren’t close by. So you’re pretty much to a degree in control of your environment. I call it the difference between isolation and insulation. You’re not isolated but you’re insulated from all those little annoyances that distract you from a relaxing atmosphere."

The house features a large dining room fit for entertaining while the kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs sits the master suite with a bathroom that boasts white marble countertops, a steam shower, a Jacuzzi tub and separate vanities.

Alongside the renovated historic home is a deepwater dock, a custom hand-cut granite hot tub nestled into the rocks, heated pool and manicured garden.

The island is roughly 85 miles from New York City, 135 miles from Boston and is a mere two-minute boat ride to shore.

However, potential homeowners may be privy to more than what meets the eye. Legend has it that within the island lies loot buried by British pirate Captain William Kidd’s sometime during the 17th century, according to the Daily Mail.

The property is being listed by John Campbell of Christie's International Real Estate.

