$32M island property listed on Miami's 'billionaire bunker'

A rare empty lot on a private island community off Miami known as the “billionaire bunker” has hit the market with the price listed at $31.8 million.

The 1.8-acre waterfront lot is located on Indian Creek Island, a 294-acre manmade barrier island in Biscayne Bay, which contains a guard-gated community with just a few dozen homes and an exclusive golf club. Every property on the island sits on the water.

This property includes 200 feet of water frontage according to the listing with Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty. It also features “breathtaking sunset views,” according to the listing.

The property last sold in 2014 for $21.6 million, county property records show. The owner is Julio Iglesias, the Spanish singer and father of Enrique Iglesias, the Miami Herald reported.

He previously listed four lots on the island for sale for a combined $150 million, according to the report.

The island has fewer than 100 residents, according to the U.S. Census. The village of Indian Creek still has its own 13-member police department stationed beside the gated bridge. There’s also a 24/7 armed boat patrol, according to the listing.

Thirty-seven owners hold the 41 lots on the island, according to the village government. There were 31 homes on the island at the end of 2019, as well as the 6,662-yard golf course and clubhouse.

